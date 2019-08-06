Biden on Trump: 'Sleepy Joe is going to wake him up really quickly'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: Violent video games 'not healthy' but aren't 'in and of itself why we have this carnage' Town halls are not the answer, DNC must sanction an official climate debate Gravel endorses Bernie Sanders after suspending campaign MORE jabbed at President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer White Supremacist calls on Trump to stop using fear to motivate people Walmart employee urges workers to strike until the company's stores stop selling guns Biden: Violent video games 'not healthy' but aren't 'in and of itself why we have this carnage' MORE in an interview that aired on Tuesday, invoking Trump's "Sleepy Joe" nickname.

"Well, let me tell you, Sleepy Joe is going to wake him up really quickly because none of this changes as long as he's president of the United States of America," Biden said according to an excerpt from an interview with Noticias Telemundo.

Trump, who predicted last week that Biden will be the Democratic nominee, branded the former vice president as "Sleepy Joe" earlier this year.

Biden went on to slam Trump's rhetoric on race, religion and ethnicity, saying it was not representative of the U.S.

"This fomenting hate, this talk about how in fact there are good people and a whole — and pitting us against one another based on our race, our religion, our ethnic background. That's not America. It's not who we are," he continued.

The comments come as Trump's previous rhetoric, including on immigration, has come under fire in the wake of the El Paso, Texas, mass shooting last weekend.

The suspected gunman in the El Paso shooting allegedly wrote a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto before the attack, which described fears of a Latino “invasion."

While Trump has called for the country to "condemn bigotry, hatred and white supremacy," his critics say some of the blame for a rise in hate-driven violence lies with him.