Biden says there are four women qualified to be president who aren't running

“There are a lot of really qualified people running, including the people running in the race, but I can think of at least six or seven people, four of whom are women, who in fact ... aren’t in the race, who are totally qualified to be president," Biden told Noticias Telemundo in an interview that aired Tuesday.

He did not specify who the qualified people not running are.

Biden also said he would be open to picking a Latino vice presidential candidate.

"Well, of course, I would. There's no reason why that would not be the case," he said. "Look, I learned one thing about being vice president. You have to be simpatico with the president. No president can handle the job himself or herself. … And they have to be able to delegate power. And when they delegate presidential power, the authority to make decisions.”

The comments come as calls for increasing diversity at all levels of the Democratic Party grow louder.

Biden's fellow Democratic contender, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPanel: What happened to Cory Booker? Sanders, Warren gain on Biden in New Hampshire Democrats lash out at New York Times over early Trump 'unity' headline MORE (D-N.J.) pledged in April to pick a female running mate.

“No matter what, I’m looking you in the eye and saying this: There will be a woman on the ticket. I don’t know if it’s in the vice president’s position or in the president’s position,” Booker said.

Six women are running for president, with Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTown halls are not the answer, DNC must sanction an official climate debate De Blasio defends decision to appear on Fox's Hannity: We shouldn't stereotype 'millions of Americans who are watching' Sanders, Warren gain on Biden in New Hampshire MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders, Warren gain on Biden in New Hampshire Democrats pick Warren as winner of Detroit debates: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump, Democrats at odds over shootings' causes, cures MORE (D-Calif.) scoring the highest in the polls.

However, Biden has held the race's front-runner position since he announced his candidacy in April.