2020 Democratic hopefuls to attend anti-gun violence forum in Iowa

Several Democratic presidential hopefuls are expected to attend an anti-gun violence forum this weekend in the wake of two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as well as South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) are slated to attend the event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action announced.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) are also expected to attend, according to a statement released Tuesday by the groups, which have called for reforms to U.S. guns laws.

At the forum, the candidates are slated to discuss how they will address gun violence amid renewed scrutiny of the issue following the two mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left more than 30 people dead and dozens more injured.

"There has never been a more urgent time for 2020 candidates to tell Americans exactly how they will address gun violence,” Everytown for Gun Safety President John Feinblatt said in a statement.

“Now more than ever, Americans need to focus on the role the next President and our other elected officials will play in determining the safety of our children,” he added.

Many of the Democrats running for the party's 2020 nomination have called for stricter gun laws and other efforts to stem gun violence after the mass shootings over the weekend.