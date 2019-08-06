O'Rourke thanks Harris for buying staff lunch: 'We can all come together in such dark moments'

Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeTown halls are not the answer, DNC must sanction an official climate debate Democrats lash out at New York Times over early Trump 'unity' headline O'Rourke says Trump should not visit El Paso in wake of shooting MORE's presidential campaign thanked his primary opponent Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders, Warren gain on Biden in New Hampshire Democrats pick Warren as winner of Detroit debates: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump, Democrats at odds over shootings' causes, cures MORE (D-Calif.) for buying lunch for his staff in a show of solidarity among the candidates in the wake of Saturday's mass shooting in O'Rourke's hometown of El Paso, Texas.

"Folks have been so kind these last few days— a good reminder of the larger fight we are up against and how we can all come together in such dark moments. Thank you to team @KamalaHarris for being so thoughtful and sending lunch to Beto HQ in El Paso," tweeted Aleigha Cavalier, national press secretary for the campaign of O'Rourke, a former congressman.

Folks have been so kind these last few days— a good reminder of the larger fight we are up against and how we can all come together in such dark moments. Thank you to team @KamalaHarris for being so thoughtful and sending lunch to Beto HQ in El Paso. pic.twitter.com/hbbOPslV3G — Aleigha Cavalier (@aleighacavalier) August 6, 2019

Twenty-two people were killed in El Paso after a lone gunman allegedly opened fire at a Walmart. The gunman is believed to have written a manifesto warning of an "invasion" of immigrants ahead of the shooting, raising new fears about the growth of white supremacy in the United States.

Within the same 24-hour period, 9 people were killed in a separate shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

O'Rourke tweeted Monday that he doesn't think President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer White Supremacist calls on Trump to stop using fear to motivate people Walmart employee urges workers to strike until the company's stores stop selling guns Biden: Violent video games 'not healthy' but aren't 'in and of itself why we have this carnage' MORE, who is set to visit El Paso on Wednesday, is welcome in the city.

"This president, who helped create the hatred that made Saturday's tragedy possible, should not come to El Paso,” O'Rourke said. “We do not need more division. We need to heal. He has no place here.”

O'Rourke has been one of the most vocal Democrats calling out the similarities between the shooter's language and that of Trump. He said the president is racist and responsible for stoking racism in the country.

Trump on Monday in remarks from the White House condemned white supremacy.

“In one voice, our nation must condemn bigotry, hatred and white supremacy,” he said. "These sinister ideologies must be defeated.”