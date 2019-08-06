Democratic lawmaker criticized for tweeting names of Trump donors

President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer White Supremacist calls on Trump to stop using fear to motivate people Walmart employee urges workers to strike until the company's stores stop selling guns Biden: Violent video games 'not healthy' but aren't 'in and of itself why we have this carnage' MORE’s campaign lashed out at Rep. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroDemocrats seek answers from CBP on detention of US citizens Congressional Hispanic Caucus members call for diversity within the Fed Election security to take back seat at Mueller hearing MORE (D-Texas), the brother of Democratic presidential nominee Julián Castro, for tweeting out the names and business interests of dozens of donors to the Trump reelection campaign.

Joaquin Castro on Wednesday used his Twitter account to publish the names of 44 Texans who donated the maximum $2,700 to Trump, specifically calling out the owners of several prominent businesses in San Antonio, where the Castro brothers are from.

“Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders’,” the lawmaker tweeted.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh accused Castro of “endangering the safety of the people he is supposed to be representing.”

“Democrats want to talk about inciting violence?” Murtaugh said. “This naming of private citizens and their employers is reckless and irresponsible. He is endangering the safety of people he is supposed to be representing. No one should be targeted for exercising their First Amendment rights or for their political beliefs. He should delete the tweet, apologize, and his brother’s campaign should disavow it.”

Candidates are required to disclose the names and employers of donors who give $200 or more in Federal Election Commission filings, which are available online for anyone to see.

However, it is unusual for a lawmaker to publish the names and business interests of individual donors of another campaign.

Tensions are running hot between Trump and the Democrats, who blame the president's rhetoric for having contributed to a mass shooting over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, which left at least 22 people dead.

Administration officials, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyOcasio-Cortez: Trump's immigration rhetoric 'directly responsible' for El Paso mass shooting Trump on mass shootings: 'Hate has no place in our country' Democrats point to Trump rhetoric on immigration in wake of two mass shootings MORE have called those attacks unfair.

Police say the suspected shooter had written a manifesto warning about an “invasion” of Latino immigrants, mirroring some of the language the president has used on immigration. However, the shooter also noted some of his views preceded Trump's election.

Several other prominent conservatives also criticized Castro, accusing him of inciting violence against Trump supporters.

USA Today deputy editorial page editor David Mastio said in a tweet, "In the wake of a horrific mass shooting, a member of Congress named the retirees in San Antonio who gave maximum political contributions to Trump. This seems like a dangerous escalation to me."