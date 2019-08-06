Man arrested after allegedly making online threats against Sanders rally

A California man has been accused of making online threats toward a rally for Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTown halls are not the answer, DNC must sanction an official climate debate Gravel endorses Bernie Sanders after suspending campaign De Blasio defends decision to appear on Fox's Hannity: We shouldn't stereotype 'millions of Americans who are watching' MORE (I-Vt.) set to be held Tuesday evening.

Jose Rafael Guzman, 27, was arrested Monday and is accused of making criminal threats and threatening a public officer, the Long Beach, Calif., police department said in a statement.

Police said that on Sunday, a concerned community member alerted them to "an online threat of violence potentially occurring at a scheduled special event in the City of Long Beach."

Guzman was being held on a $50,000 bail at the Long Beach City Jail but later posted bail, according to authorities.

Additional details about the alleged threat were not immediately available. The Sanders campaign said it does not comment on security matters.

“We take all potential threats of violence very seriously and thoroughly investigate all reported incidents,” Chief Robert Luna said in the statement. “Our department will remain vigilant and continue to be visible to ensure the safety of our community.”

Sanders is polling among the top contenders vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.