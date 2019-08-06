Booker campaign staffers unionize

Approximately 60 staffers on Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPanel: What happened to Cory Booker? Sanders, Warren gain on Biden in New Hampshire Democrats lash out at New York Times over early Trump 'unity' headline MORE's (D-N.Y.) 2020 presidential campaign have unionized.

The non-management, non-supervisory workers chose Teamsters Local 238 to represent them, according to a Tuesday statement.

“Like many working men and women in the U.S. the staff of political campaigns experience pressures on the job and like all workers in America, these campaign staffers deserve to have a strong voice on the job,” Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa said in the statement. “The Teamsters Union has a proven record when it comes to delivering on strong contracts for all of our members.”

Booker's campaign said in a Tuesday statement that it voluntarily recognized the union.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m thrilled that the Teamsters have earned majority support to serve as our campaign workers’ union representatives,” said campaign manager Addisu Demissie in the statement.

“Cory Booker has a longstanding relationship with the Teamsters and organized labor and we share common goals, like rewarding hard work with a living wage and good benefits," Demissie added. "We are proud to become a unionized campaign and celebrate this step forward together.”

Over the next few weeks, Booker's campaign will work on a collective bargaining agreement, according to the campaign's statement.

The Teamsters said in their statement that they "applaud" Booker for recognizing the union.

Employees of other 2020 presidential campaigns, including those for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTown halls are not the answer, DNC must sanction an official climate debate Gravel endorses Bernie Sanders after suspending campaign De Blasio defends decision to appear on Fox's Hannity: We shouldn't stereotype 'millions of Americans who are watching' MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTown halls are not the answer, DNC must sanction an official climate debate De Blasio defends decision to appear on Fox's Hannity: We shouldn't stereotype 'millions of Americans who are watching' Sanders, Warren gain on Biden in New Hampshire MORE (D-Mass.) have also unionized.