Trump to hold Hamptons fundraisers; top ticket is $250K: report

President Trump will headline two campaign fundraisers on Friday in the Hamptons on Long Island, where wealthy campaign contributors will pay up to $250,000 for invitations to a private roundtable with Trump.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that invitations to the events, which are set to be hosted at the homes of two New York real estate developers, one of whom owns the Miami Dolphins, indicated that guests at the first event would be able to donate $250,000 for the opportunity to have a private discussion with the president.

A smaller package for the Friday luncheon going for $100,000 includes lunch and a photo-op with the president, according to the Post.

The money raised at Friday's events will go toward Trump Victory, a fundraising committee for the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Trump 2020 campaign.

Several top members of the administration and allies of the president are slated to be in attendance as well, according to the Post: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and members of the Trump family.

The Trump campaign did not immediately return a request for comment on the fundraiser from The Hill.

The president bashed Hillary Clinton and other rivals in 2016 for relying on large campaign contributions and super PACs for donations and largely self-funded his 2016 campaign for president.