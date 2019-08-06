Progressive Queens DA candidate concedes in tight race

A progressive candidate for Queens district attorney backed by both Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezBill Clinton calls for reinstatement of assault weapons ban: 'How many more people have to die?' McConnell campaign criticized for tombstone with challenger's name Comey urges Trump to take a stand against racism after mass shootings MORE (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTown halls are not the answer, DNC must sanction an official climate debate Gravel endorses Bernie Sanders after suspending campaign De Blasio defends decision to appear on Fox's Hannity: We shouldn't stereotype 'millions of Americans who are watching' MORE (I-Vt.) conceded Tuesday night after the race came down to the wire.

Tiffany Cabán said at a press conference Tuesday that she would end her campaign for DA after the Board of Elections ruled in favor of primary challenger Melinda Katz's (D) slim lead and denied Cabán's claim that many ballots were thrown out or not counted improperly.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This campaign may be over, but the movement does not stop," she said at a press conference surrounded by supporters Tuesday night, according to the New York Daily News. "We are just getting started.”

"To every young person, to every woman, to every person of color, to every Queer person, every single human being who was inspired by the campaign we built—you are next. And I promise, I will be the first one knocking doors for you," Cabán added on Twitter.

"There is still so much work to be done here in Queens —and you better believe I’m going to keep fighting. We need to end solitary confinement, reform our parole system, repeal 50-A, and break the cycle of mass incarceration," she wrote in the tweet thread.

To every young person, to every woman, to every person of color, to every Queer person, every single human being who was inspired by the campaign we built—you are next. And I promise, I will be the first one knocking doors for you. To every young person, to every woman, to every person of color, to every Queer person, every single human being who was inspired by the campaign we built—you are next. And I promise, I will be the first one knocking doors for you. pic.twitter.com/FI1ue5DpOh — Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) August 7, 2019 There is still so much work to be done here in Queens —and you better believe I’m going to keep fighting.



We need to end solitary confinement, reform our parole system, repeal 50-A, and break the cycle of mass incarceration. — Tiffany Cabán (@CabanForQueens) August 7, 2019

The progressive candidate initially declared victory on election night after an initial count of the votes with 99 percent of precincts reporting showed her with a razor-thin lead of just over 1,000 votes.

She ran on a platform that centered heavily on criminal justice reform and called for the closure of Rikers Island prison and an end to cash bail in the district.