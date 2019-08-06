O'Rourke to take part in event countering Trump visit to El Paso

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeTown halls are not the answer, DNC must sanction an official climate debate Democrats lash out at New York Times over early Trump 'unity' headline O'Rourke says Trump should not visit El Paso in wake of shooting MORE (D-Texas), a 2020 presidential contender, announced on Tuesday he would take part in an event in El Paso that will honor the victims of a recent mass shooting and "confront President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer White Supremacist calls on Trump to stop using fear to motivate people Walmart employee urges workers to strike until the company's stores stop selling guns Biden: Violent video games 'not healthy' but aren't 'in and of itself why we have this carnage' MORE and white supremacy."

"Thank you for your leadership, @RepEscobar. When President Trump comes to El Paso tomorrow, I will be joining our strong, beautiful, binational community at #ElPasoStrong. I hope to see you there," O'Rourke tweeted in response to Rep. Veronica Escobar Veronica EscobarO'Rourke says Trump should not visit El Paso in wake of shooting Texas House rep says Trump not welcome in El Paso after shooting Democrats point to Trump rhetoric on immigration in wake of two mass shootings MORE (D-Texas), who first said she would be attending the event.

The "community action," which will take place around the same time Trump pays a visit to the city on Wednesday in tribute to the victims of a recent mass shooting at a Walmart, is hosted by several progressive and pro-immigrant groups, including the Border Network for Human Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and Mexicanos en exilio. Its Facebook page reads in part, "President Trump is not welcome in El Paso and his narrative around immigrants and Central Americans should not be welcome anywhere."

Escobar earlier on Tuesday tweeted that she had been invited by the White House to join Trump during his visit, but that she declined because he refused to speak with her over the phone.

O'Rourke, who first rose to national prominence last year when he mounted an unexpectedly competitive bid for Senate against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzIncreased emissions in Texas are canceling out climate progress across the country Texas faces turbulent political moment CNN slams GOP for not appearing on network after mass shootings, conservatives fire back MORE (R), has seen his star wane in recent months, with his numbers stalling in the polls and his debate performances drawing little attention.

But the former Texas congressman, who hails from El Paso, had a breakout moment on Sunday following the deadly shooting, after he went off on the press when asked by a reporter what Trump could do to prevent more mass shootings.

"What do you think? You know the shit he’s been saying," O'Rourke told reporters. "He’s been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals. I don’t know, like, members of the press, what the f---?"

The comments, which earned him praise from liberals after going viral, came shortly after at least 22 people were killed in an El Paso Walmart on Saturday by a gunman who told authorities he had wanted to kill as many Mexicans as possible. Within 24 hours, the mass shooting was followed by another one in Dayton, Ohio.

Journalists, pundits and Democratic presidential candidates were quick to draw a link from the shootings to Trump, who over the past several weeks has stoked racial divisions with a string of caustic remarks directed at Democratic lawmakers of color.

Since his comments to reporters over the weekend, O'Rourke has weighed in repeatedly on Trump's response to the shootings, going so far as to link the Trump administration to the Third Reich.

His campaign said O'Rourke will also participate in a "Morning of Remembrance" with high school students on Wednesday morning, and a memorial for the victims of the shooting at night.

Trump on Wednesday is also planning to visit Dayton.