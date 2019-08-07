Justice Democrats endorses two progressives challenging Democratic incumbents

Justice Democrats, the progressive group that helped elect Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezProgressive Queens DA candidate concedes in tight race Poll: 44 percent of voters say Trump responds more fiercely to critics who aren't white Jon Voight defends Trump, says racism was 'solved long ago' MORE (D-N.Y), announced three endorsements Wednesday: two primary challengers to Democratic incumbents and one challenger to a Republican incumbent.

The organization endorsed Alex Morse, Morgan Harper, and Kara Eastman, who are running to unseat Reps. Richard Neal Richard Edmund NealJudge temporarily blocks NY from sharing Trump tax returns Democratic chairman pens Wash Post op-ed on his Trump tax return request On The Money: Fed cuts rates for first time since financial crisis | Trump rips Fed after chief casts doubt on future cuts | Stocks slide | Senate kicks budget vote amid scramble for GOP support MORE (D-Mass.), Joyce Beatty Joyce Birdson BeattyHere are the 95 Democrats who voted to support impeachment The Hill's Morning Report — Trump retreats on census citizenship question CBC lawmakers rip Justice Democrats for targeting black lawmakers for primaries MORE (D-Ohio) and Don Bacon (R-Neb.) respectively.

“We are honored to endorse these three candidates as part of a new generation of Democrats who will fight for Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, free college, and ending mass incarceration and deportation,” said Justice Democrats executive director Alexandra Rojas in a statement.

According to the statement, Morse is the 30-year-old openly gay mayor of Holyoke, Mass., who has invested in green energy and the arts and also declared his city a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants.

Rojas called Neal a "bulwark against progressive priorities in the Democratic Party."

“I am running for Congress to fight for everyday people -- not big corporations and wealthy donors," Morse said in the statement. "I am eager to work alongside other Justice Democrats to fight for Medicare for All and a Green New Deal, for policies that put working people and working families first, and to defend our democracy from the influence of special interests and corporate money."

Harper was a senior adviser at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and protected against predatory lenders, according to the statement. She also served as a a Vice President at the Local Initiatives Support Corporation which helps under-resourced communities.

"For far too long, we have accepted that the federal government works best through incremental change,” Harper said in the statement. “But throughout the history of our country, it has always been bold and progressive actions that have had the most positive impact on our lives."

Eastman challenged Bacon in 2018 and lost by two points after she beat former Rep. Brad Ashford John (Brad) Bradley AshfordWhite men now the minority in pool of House Democratic candidates: analysis Pelosi sees defections from an unusual quarter — the left Ex-Dem lawmaker: Russians hacked my email in 2016 MORE (D-Neb.) in the Democratic primary.

“Our district continues to face significant challenges -- income inequality, racial and social injustice, rising healthcare costs, unhealthy housing, streets in disrepair, and gun violence," Eastman said in the statement. "With the help of Justice Democrats, I intend to keep spreading the word about our campaign that focuses on raising the minimum wage, proposing bold solutions to combat climate change, addressing corruption in politics and making no one has to choose between medical care and putting food on the table.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee slammed Eastman's challenge and the Justice Democrats' endorsement in a statement to The Hill.

“Comrade Kara Eastman is more delusional than we thought if she imagines the endorsement of a socialist group that’s under federal investigation is a positive in Nebraska," said NRCC Spokesman Bob Salera. "We look forward to Comrade Kara explaining her support for insane socialist polices like the Green New Deal and banning private health insurance.”

Bacon's district was rated R+4 by the Cook Political Report, which rated the race as "lean Republican" for 2020.

The Hill has reached out to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for comment.