Warren rolls out plan to invest in rural economy

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocratic candidates attack Biden at their own peril Trump defends rhetoric after critics point finger over mass shooting Warren pushes for public broadband networks MORE (D-Mass.) rolled out her plan to revamp a number of sectors in rural America.

Warren's plan looks to improve education, internet service, affordable housing, the opioid crisis and corporate responsibility in rural communities across the country.

The senator, who has criticized corporations throughout her presidential campaign, said her proposal would reverse anti-competitive mergers in agribusiness, as well as moving away from farm subsidies, toward guaranteeing farmers prices at their cost of production.

Warren unveiled her plan to take aim at corporate agriculture through breaking up monopolies and supporting family farms, earlier this year.

The plan also addresses the issue of internet access, granting $85 billion to construct broadband networks in rural communities.

Warren also addresses the issue of climate change in her proposal, pledging to lead an effort to decarbonize the agriculture sector in order to reach the goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2030.

Warren and fellow progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic candidates attack Biden at their own peril Trump defends rhetoric after critics point finger over mass shooting Sanders: Democratic debate format is 'demeaning' MORE (I-Vt.) are the only candidates so far to propose breaking up large agribusinesses.

The plan comes as farmers have been rocked by President Trump Donald John TrumpMSNBC's Geist presses Castro on sharing Trump donors names: These people 'are already being harassed' Marianne Williamson: Message of love 'absolutely' extends to Trump Hickenlooper says Democrats are falling for 'Trump's execrable politics of distraction' MORE's recent trade conflict with China.

Beijing has hit back against Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods through refusing to purchase agricultural products from the U.S.

Trump sought to quell fears among farmers on Tuesday, downplaying China's actions.

"As they have learned in the last two years, our great American Farmers know that China will not be able to hurt them in that their President has stood with them and done what no other president would do — And I’ll do it again next year if necessary!" Trump tweeted Tuesday.