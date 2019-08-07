Bernie Sanders says Trump should 'stay away' from El Paso

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTown halls are not the answer, DNC must sanction an official climate debate Gravel endorses Bernie Sanders after suspending campaign De Blasio defends decision to appear on Fox's Hannity: We shouldn't stereotype 'millions of Americans who are watching' MORE (I-Vt.) joined his fellow presidential candidate, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), in saying President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer White Supremacist calls on Trump to stop using fear to motivate people Walmart employee urges workers to strike until the company's stores stop selling guns Biden: Violent video games 'not healthy' but aren't 'in and of itself why we have this carnage' MORE should “stay away from El Paso,” Texas, in the wake of a mass shooting in the city that left dead and dozens of others injured.

“I agree with Beto,” Sanders told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah on Tuesday. “It gives me no pleasure to say this but we do have a president who is an overt racist, who is a sexist, who is a xenophobe, who thinks that he can win votes by demonizing one group of people or another.”

"He should stay away from El Paso."



2020 Democratic candidate @BernieSanders tells @DeanObeidallah that the President should focus on fixing his racist, anti-immigrant rhetoric before appearing in a city reeling from mass gun violence targeting Hispanics. pic.twitter.com/23hHTzV9NF — SiriusXM Progress (@SXMProgress) August 6, 2019

Police have tied the suspect in the shooting to a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto posted online shortly before the shooting, in which the author rails against what he calls a Hispanic “invasion.”

“There is no question in my mind that [Trump’s] anti-immigrant sentiment and his racism create a climate where unstable people are capable of doing horrific deeds, as we saw in El Paso,” Sanders said.

“If the president is serious about wanting to do something, he should stay away from El Paso, and what he should do right now is end this anti-immigrant rhetoric, his racist rhetoric,” Sanders added, citing Trump telling four progressive minority congresswomen to “go back” to other countries.

Several other Democratic presidential candidates have also accused Trump, who has also used “invasion” rhetoric in relation to immigrants, of contributing to the climate that led to the shooting, most notably O’Rourke, who left the campaign trail to return to his hometown following the massacre.

Trump lashed out at O’Rourke Wednesday morning in response, tweeting that he “should respect the victims & law enforcement - & be quiet!" Trump is scheduled to visit both El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, the site of a separate shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning that killed nine, on Wednesday.