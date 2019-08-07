Sanders: Democratic debate format is 'demeaning'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTown halls are not the answer, DNC must sanction an official climate debate Gravel endorses Bernie Sanders after suspending campaign De Blasio defends decision to appear on Fox's Hannity: We shouldn't stereotype 'millions of Americans who are watching' MORE (I-Vt.) is frustrated by the Democratic presidential primary debates, saying that the spectacle of 20 candidates agitating for time plays to their worst instincts and is “demeaning” to the field of contenders.

Speaking on the "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Sanders said “you shouldn’t even call them a debate.”

“What they are is a reality TV show in which you have to come up with a soundbite and all that stuff,” he said. “It’s demeaning to the candidates and it’s demeaning to the American people. You can’t explain the complexity of health care in America in 45 seconds, nobody can.”

The Vermont senator, who is in second place behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: Violent video games 'not healthy' but aren't 'in and of itself why we have this carnage' Town halls are not the answer, DNC must sanction an official climate debate Gravel endorses Bernie Sanders after suspending campaign MORE in many national and early-voting state polls, acknowledged that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) “is in a difficult position” trying to accommodate the two dozen candidates running for the party’s nomination.

But he said the current format encourages the candidates to stand out with outrageous soundbites in an effort to earn media attention.

“What it encourages people to do is come up with soundbites and do absurd things,” Sanders said. “If I yell and scream on this show and took my clothes off, it would get a lot of publicity, right? If you give a thoughtful answer to a complicated question, it’s not so sexy for the media.”

Twenty candidates participated in each of the first two rounds of Democratic presidential debates, which have so far been spread over two nights with 10 candidates onstage each night.

The DNC has raised the threshold to qualify for the September debate in Houston. Candidates must have 130,000 unique donors and reach 2 percent in four sanctioned polls to qualify.

The debate stage could shrink considerably.

So far, Biden, Sanders, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDe Blasio defends decision to appear on Fox's Hannity: We shouldn't stereotype 'millions of Americans who are watching' Buttigieg on Trump: 'It's too late for him not to be a white nationalist' Sanders, Warren gain on Biden in New Hampshire MORE, and Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPanel: What happened to Cory Booker? Sanders, Warren gain on Biden in New Hampshire Democrats lash out at New York Times over early Trump 'unity' headline MORE (N.J.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTown halls are not the answer, DNC must sanction an official climate debate De Blasio defends decision to appear on Fox's Hannity: We shouldn't stereotype 'millions of Americans who are watching' Sanders, Warren gain on Biden in New Hampshire MORE (Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders, Warren gain on Biden in New Hampshire Democrats pick Warren as winner of Detroit debates: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump, Democrats at odds over shootings' causes, cures MORE (Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDe Blasio defends decision to appear on Fox's Hannity: We shouldn't stereotype 'millions of Americans who are watching' Democrats pick Warren as winner of Detroit debates: poll 2020 Democrats blast Trump's response to shootings MORE (Minn.) have qualified.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardSanders, Warren gain on Biden in New Hampshire Nearly half of voters say they're unsure who won last week's debates Journalist Michael Tracey: Why the media hates Tulsi Gabbard MORE (Hawaii), tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangDemocrats pick Warren as winner of Detroit debates: poll Why didn't any Democratic candidates tell the truth about the gender pay gap? The Democratic debates left the underdogs behind MORE and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro appear to be close to qualifying.