Marianne Williamson: Message of love 'absolutely' extends to Trump

Author and presidential candidate Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonThe Democratic debates left the underdogs behind The Hill's Campaign Report: Obama legacy under spotlight after Detroit debates Anderson Cooper presses Marianne Williamson on mental health, vaccines record MORE (D) said in an interview Wednesday that her emphasis on “love” “absolutely” extends to President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer White Supremacist calls on Trump to stop using fear to motivate people Walmart employee urges workers to strike until the company's stores stop selling guns Biden: Violent video games 'not healthy' but aren't 'in and of itself why we have this carnage' MORE.

“As Martin Luther King said, ‘God said I have to love my enemies, he didn’t say I have to like them,’” Williamson told CNN’s “New Day.”

JUST NOW: “Sometimes love says NO.”@marwilliamson on how her message of “love” pertains to @realDonaldTrump.



“sometimes it's because we love a child that we say no. Our president is not a king.... It's time for the people to step in. “@NewDay pic.twitter.com/nKgtaHphNg — John Berman (@JohnBerman) August 7, 2019

“Sometimes love says ‘no.’ Love is not sentimental and weak and anemic,” Williamson added. “Love is powerful. Love is strength. Sometimes it's because we love a child that we say ‘no.’ Our president is not a king. Part of the core of American freedom is that we get to protest.”

Williamson added that her remarks were not intended to single out Trump alone. “We need to say ‘no’ to every elected official who does more to serve the [National Rifle Association] and the short-term profits of gun manufacturers than to serve us,” she told the program.