Poll: Democrats lead Republicans by 10 points on generic Congressional 2020 ballot

Democrats hold a 10-point advantage over Republicans in the generic Congressional ballot for 2020 as they hope to extend their House majority.

A new Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday showed that 48 percent of registered voters intend to vote for the Democratic Congressional candidate next year while 38 percent said they will vote for the Republican contender. Another 11 percent said they were unsure.

The 10-point lead is nearly identical to the 11-point advantage Democrats held in the same poll released last week.

Democratic and Republican respondents overwhelmingly vowed support for their own party, but Independents narrowly broke for the Democratic congressional candidate over the Republican by a 35 to 34 margin.

Democrats also ran up the score with younger voters and voters of color, traditionally liberal constituencies, while also winning men 45 to 42.

They also kept the Republican traditional lead with white voters and voters aged 65 and older at only 4 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

The Economist/YouGov survey polled 1,161 registered voters from Aug. 3-6 and has a margin of error of 2.9 percent.