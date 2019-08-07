Sanders pledges to let Americans in on aliens, UFOs if elected president

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic candidates attack Biden at their own peril Trump defends rhetoric after critics point finger over mass shooting Sanders: Democratic debate format is 'demeaning' MORE (I-Vt.) pledged in an interview released Tuesday that he will tell the American public anything he learns about aliens or UFOs if elected president next year.

In an appearance on the “Joe Rogan Experience,” Sanders was pressed about whether he would be open with the public about extraterrestrial knowledge if he takes the White House.

“If you got into the office and you found out something about aliens, if you found out something about UFOs, would you let us know?” Rogan asked Sanders, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpMSNBC's Geist presses Castro on sharing Trump donors names: These people 'are already being harassed' Marianne Williamson: Message of love 'absolutely' extends to Trump Hickenlooper says Democrats are falling for 'Trump's execrable politics of distraction' MORE.

“Well I tell you, my wife would demand that I let you know,” Sanders laughingly replied.

“Is your wife a UFO nut?” Rogan asked in response.

“No, she’s not a UFO nut. She goes, 'Bernie, what is going on, do you know? Do you have any access?’ ” Sanders said.

“And you don’t have any access?” Rogan asked.

“I don’t,” Sanders laughed. “Honestly, I don’t.”

“You’ll let us know though?” Rogan asked.

“Alright, I’ll be on the show, we’ll announce it on the show. How’s that?” Sanders said.

The interview comes as UFOs and the idea of aliens has become an increasingly popular topic online in recent months thanks to the launch of a satirical Facebook event, titled "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us," earlier this summer.

The event initially started as a joke but ended up catching the attention of the Air Force last month after it racked up hundreds of thousands of users who signed up to storm the military base in Nevada.

In a word of caution to those planning to storm Area 51, an Air Force spokeswoman warned that the base “is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force” and that it would “discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces.”