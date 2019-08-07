Sanders responds to de Blasio's invitation to play for the Nets

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic candidates attack Biden at their own peril Trump defends rhetoric after critics point finger over mass shooting Sanders: Democratic debate format is 'demeaning' MORE (I-Vt.) responded this week to a suggestion by fellow 2020 contender, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioTax threats ahead De Blasio defends decision to appear on Fox's Hannity: We shouldn't stereotype 'millions of Americans who are watching' Democrats lash out at New York Times over early Trump 'unity' headline MORE, that he join the Brooklyn Nets after the two traded quips about the Vermont senator's basketball skills.

“Not bad, @BernieSanders!” de Blasio tweeted in response to a video of Sanders making multiple baskets at an arcade basketball game. De Blasio then suggested his fellow presidential candidate should substitute for Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant.

“.@BernieSanders used to ball in Midwood back in the day and can still hoop, but we're happy with our roster!” the NBA team’s Twitter account responded.

“I’ll be occupied through 2028, but thanks for thinking of me,” Sanders replied.

Sanders was an avid basketball player in his youth. A former teammate from Burlington, Vt., where Sanders served as mayor, told The Guardian in 2016, “From mid-range, 10-15 feet, he could kill you.”

Sanders also played with his grandchildren in February 2016, shortly after his victory in the New Hampshire Democratic primary for the party's presidential nomination.