Soul Cycle developer faces backlash over top-dollar Trump fundraiser

The developer behind fitness chains SoulCycle and Equinox is facing criticism for a planned high-dollar fundraiser he's hosting for President Trump Donald John TrumpMSNBC's Geist presses Castro on sharing Trump donors names: These people 'are already being harassed' Marianne Williamson: Message of love 'absolutely' extends to Trump Hickenlooper says Democrats are falling for 'Trump's execrable politics of distraction' MORE's reelection campaign in the Hamptons later this week.

Stephen Ross, the founder and chairman of The Related Companies, which owns Equinox, will host the fundraiser luncheon on Friday along with his wife. Equinox owns SoulCycle, a boutique, indoor cycling health chain.

Some customers of Equinox and SoulCycle, which are known for a clientele that is largely urban and female, have criticized the fundraiser on social media, threatening to cancel their memberships.

I am a freak who loves @soulcycle. it genuinely makes me feel good and excited about my body and my health. that being said, the loser owner supports trump and I didn’t know that! so I will no longer take classes there. sharing bc I had no idea & maybe u didn’t either! fuck that. — Mitra Jouhari (@tweetrajouhari) August 7, 2019

The indoor cycling chain's CEO Melanie Whelan said in a statement later Wednesday that Soul Cycle "in no way endorses the political fundraising event."

"Soul cycle has nothing to do with the event and does not support it," Whelan said in a statement. "Consistent with our policies, no company profits are used to fund politicians."

A note from our CEO pic.twitter.com/UwxBWR76B0 — SoulCycle (@soulcycle) August 7, 2019

Soulcycle has a number of famous fans, including former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama to guide students through first year of college in new YouTube series Michelle Obama: 'There's zero chance' I run for president Michelle Obama trades autographs with tennis star Coco Gauff MORE.

In 2016, a Washington writer published a story about Obama showing up at her SoulCycle class with a Secret Service detail.

Equinox also issued a statement addressing the backlash, saying they have nothing to do with the fundraiser.

Ross also owns the Miami Dolphins of the NFL. Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills slammed news of the event on Twitter.

You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump. https://t.co/sNBWfEXvLn pic.twitter.com/nNkRf2wJep — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 7, 2019

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that tickets for the luncheon are priced at $100,000 for a photo opportunity and lunch, while attendees can pay $250,000 to be included in a roundtable discussion.

The Related Companies has also invested in the Milk Bar and Momofuku restaurant chain.

Updated 3:53 p.m.