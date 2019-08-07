O'Rourke offers personal cell, help to El Paso shooting witness

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic presidential candidate, offered his personal cell number to connect a Walmart employee who witnessed the shooting in El Paso with mental health professionals.

A video of O’Rourke’s interaction was shared on Twitter by CNN reporter Eric Bradner.

Bradner identifies the man as Sean Nixon, a 20-year-old employee who helped a child at the time of the shooting.

“It’s too much. El Paso was great, I don’t know why this dude is doing this to us,” Nixon appears to say, breaking down in tears.

O’Rourke hugs Nixon before offering him his personal cell phone number to put him in contact with professionals.

An emotional moment: Beto O’Rourke meets Sean Nixon, 20, a Walmart employee who was there at the time of the shooting and helped a child.



O’Rourke asked if he was getting counseling, offered his personal cell number and said to call if he needs help. pic.twitter.com/GryDGQJWeD — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) August 7, 2019

“This is my cell phone, it goes directly to me. There have been a number of people who have reached out to me, counselors, therapists, who want to be helpful. If that additional help would be good for you, let me know and then I’ll put you in touch,” O’Rourke said. “If you can think of anything I can do for you or your family I want to do it, okay?”

O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman who hails from El Paso, has been in his home city speaking with victims of the attack in the wake of the shooting that killed 22 people.

He will remain in El Paso and miss the upcoming Iowa State Fair, a frequent destination for presidential candidates.

President Trump Donald John TrumpMSNBC's Geist presses Castro on sharing Trump donors names: These people 'are already being harassed' Marianne Williamson: Message of love 'absolutely' extends to Trump Hickenlooper says Democrats are falling for 'Trump's execrable politics of distraction' MORE is visiting El Paso and Dayton, Ohio — the site of a separate mass shooting on Sunday that killed nine people — on Wednesday.

O'Rourke called Trump a white supremacist shortly ahead of the president's Texas visit. The former Texas lawmaker has repeatedly called Trump racist and said his rhetoric is in part to blame for the El Paso attack.

Trump denied that his rhetoric inspired the suspected shooter.

"I think my rhetoric brings people together. Our country is doing really well," Trump told reporters Wednesday, before heading out for El Paso and Dayton.