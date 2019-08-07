Sanders campaign to host softball game against press at Iowa's Field of Dreams

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic candidates attack Biden at their own peril Trump defends rhetoric after critics point finger over mass shooting Sanders: Democratic debate format is 'demeaning' MORE (I-Vt.) will host a softball game between members of his campaign team and the media later this month at Iowa's historic Field of Dreams, the Democratic presidential hopeful's campaign announced Wednesday.

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir announced the Aug. 19 event in a press release, framing the the game as a way to counteract President Trump Donald John TrumpMSNBC's Geist presses Castro on sharing Trump donors names: These people 'are already being harassed' Marianne Williamson: Message of love 'absolutely' extends to Trump Hickenlooper says Democrats are falling for 'Trump's execrable politics of distraction' MORE's rhetoric against members of the media.

“At a time when members of the media are demonized by the president, we hope to show goodwill and sportsmanship on the Field of Dreams,” Shakir said, adding, “But be advised, we're playing to win.”

The event will be held at the baseball field constructed in Dyersville, Iowa, for the 1989 classic "Field of Dreams," starring Kevin Costner. It was nominated for three Academy Awards and was inducted into the Library of Congress in 2017.

Additional details about who might play in the event were not immediately available.

Sanders's campaign said the media team is being put together "by a reporter independent of the campaign."

The campaign described the independent senator as a "die-hard Brooklyn Dodgers fan and renowned stickball, basketball and track star."