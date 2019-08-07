Julián Castro responds to Trump attack: 'Joaquin and I will keep fighting'

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro responded to President Trump Donald John TrumpMSNBC's Geist presses Castro on sharing Trump donors names: These people 'are already being harassed' Marianne Williamson: Message of love 'absolutely' extends to Trump Hickenlooper says Democrats are falling for 'Trump's execrable politics of distraction' MORE's attack Wednesday by saying he and his brother, Rep. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroMSNBC's Geist presses Castro on sharing Trump donors' names: These people 'are already being harassed' Democratic lawmaker criticized for tweeting names of Trump donors Democrats seek answers from CBP on detention of US citizens MORE (D-Texas), will keep fighting.

"Joaquin and I will keep fighting. The American people will fight every day for our nation, against your hate, your corruption, and your ego. And we’ll win. #AdiósTrump," Castro tweeted along with a video clip from the Democratic debate.

Joaquin and I will keep fighting. The American people will fight every day for our nation, against your hate, your corruption, and your ego. And we’ll win. #AdiósTrump https://t.co/nC0haWRydr pic.twitter.com/mMneHqXyT5 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 8, 2019

Trump lashed out at the Castros on Twitter on Wednesday night after the congressman tweeted names of prominent San Antonio-area Trump donors.

Trump initially misspelled Joaquin Castro's name. The deleted tweet was replaced with another echoing the same message.

"I don’t know who Joaquin Castro is other than the lesser brother of a failed presidential candidate (1%) who makes a fool of himself every time he opens his mouth. Joaquin is not the man that his brother is, but his brother, according to most, is not much. Keep fighting Joaquin!" Trump tweeted. ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Trump's campaign had criticized Joaquin Castro for sharing the list of donors.

Candidates are required to disclose names and employers of donors who give $200 or more in Federal Election Commission filings, which are publicly available online.

Trump's tweet came as he was leaving El Paso, Texas, after visiting victims of Saturday's mass shooting that killed 22 people.