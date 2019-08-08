Harris rolls out first TV ad, emphasizing '3AM Agenda'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic candidates attack Biden at their own peril Sanders: Democratic debate format is 'demeaning' The Hill's Morning Report - How will Trump be received in Dayton and El Paso? MORE (Calif.), a Democratic presidential candidate, released her first TV advertisement Thursday morning, emphasizing her “3AM Agenda” as she works to gin up support for her campaign.

The ad highlights her plan to tackle issues that wake American families up "in the middle of the night,” noting her proposals to boost teacher pay, rectify the gender income gap, implement her “Medicare for All” proposal and tackle gun violence and student debt.

“She’d work all day then pour her whole heart into Maya and me when she got home. And then, after we were fed and in bed, our mother would sit up trying to figure out how to make it all work,” Harris says in the ad, referencing her mother and sister. “That’s something most Americans know all too well.”

“And that’s what my '3AM Agenda' is all about—a real plan to help you solve those worries,” she adds. “That’s what I’m fighting for—real relief for families like yours. Not in 20 years. Not in 30. Starting my first day as president. Because you’ve waited long enough to get a good night’s sleep.”

Harris released the ad in Iowa at the start of its State Fair and plans a five-day bus tour in the Hawkeye State. The campaign did not specify how much it cost, but noted it is part of a six-figure TV and digital buy in the state this week.

“Instead of ideological or theoretical debates, Senator Harris is focused on an action plan to directly improve the lives of American families,” said spokesman Ian Sams. “Right now, millions of Americans worry about making ends meet each month, getting the health care they need, affording their rent, or whether their child will be a victim of a school shooting the next day, and her agenda directly addresses the issues that keep people up at night.”

Harris is working to boost support for her campaign in the crucial early caucus state and maintain momentum stemming from the first primary debate in June. She saw a rise in the polls following a heated exchange at the time with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic candidates attack Biden at their own peril Top Latina activist running for deep blue NY House seat Sanders: Democratic debate format is 'demeaning' MORE in which she confronted him over his past opposition to federally mandated school busing.

Several of the 25 Democratic candidates will descend on Iowa this week for the can’t-miss Iowa State Fair, a longtime staple of the presidential campaign trail.