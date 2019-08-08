Warren gains on Biden in Iowa: Poll

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren gains on Biden in Iowa: Poll Polls: Biden maintains lead in multiple primary states after debate Elizabeth Warren calls Trump a white supremacist MORE (D-Mass.) is closing in on former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren gains on Biden in Iowa: Poll Polls: Biden maintains lead in multiple primary states after debate Elizabeth Warren calls Trump a white supremacist MORE in Iowa, according to a Monmouth University poll released Thursday.

Biden remains the contest's frontrunner, notching 28 percent support among likely Democratic caucusgoers in Iowa. But Warren is now polling in second place with 19 percent support, a significant gain from the 7 percent she carried in a similar survey conducted in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

In third place is Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren gains on Biden in Iowa: Poll Polls: Biden maintains lead in multiple primary states after debate Harris rolls out first TV ad, emphasizing '3AM Agenda' MORE (D-Calif.), who came in with 11 percent support in the Hawkeye State. Like Warren, she saw a bump since Monmouth’s last Iowa poll, gaining 4 points since April.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren gains on Biden in Iowa: Poll Polls: Biden maintains lead in multiple primary states after debate The Hill's Morning Report - Trump vows federal response to Ohio, Texas shootings MORE (I-Vt.) has trended in the opposite direction. He took fourth in the latest survey with 9 percent support, down from 16 percent in April. He’s trailed closely by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWarren gains on Biden in Iowa: Poll Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 6 points, followed by Warren Sanders: Democratic debate format is 'demeaning' MORE at 8 percent, according to the poll.

Four other candidates notched above 1 percent in the Monmouth poll of Iowa Democratic caucusgoers; Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharWarren gains on Biden in Iowa: Poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump vows federal response to Ohio, Texas shootings Klobuchar unveils rural community plan ahead of Iowa State Fair MORE (D-Minn.) and billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr Steyer2020 Dems call for NYPD officer in Eric Garner case to be fired The Hill's Campaign Report: Obama legacy under spotlight after Detroit debates Meghan McCain presses Steyer on 2020 bid: 'You have not proven that you can inspire people' MORE scored 3 percent each, while Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandWarren gains on Biden in Iowa: Poll 'Medicare for All' complicates Democrats' pitch to retake Senate Democratic candidates attack Biden at their own peril MORE (D-N.Y.) and former tech executive Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang qualifies for fall Democratic debates Warren gains on Biden in Iowa: Poll Sanders: Democratic debate format is 'demeaning' MORE came in with 2 percent each.

Warren’s rise suggests that her massive field operation in Iowa and breakneck pace of campaigning may be paying off. She has more staffers on the ground than any of her rivals, and is among the top-tier candidates who have spent the most time in the state, according to the Des Moines Register, which is tracking candidate visits to Iowa.

The poll, which was conducted from Aug. 1-4, also suggests that Warren’s standing may have been buoyed by what was considered by many to be a solid performance in the second Democratic primary debate last week.

More than three quarters of Iowa Democratic caucusgoers – 76 percent – have a positive impression of Warren, the Monmouth poll found, giving her the highest favorability rating of any candidate in the race. Biden takes a close second on that front, with 73 percent reporting favorable views of the former vice president.

Harris and Buttigieg are tied at 68 percent favorability, while Sanders rounds out the top five at 58 percent.

To be sure, the Iowa caucuses are still roughly six months away, and the candidates will have an opportunity in the coming days to boost their Iowa bona fides. Virtually the entire Democratic field is slated to speak at the Iowa State Fair, one of the most essential stops for presidential campaigns.

The Monmouth poll surveyed 401 likely Democratic caucusgoers in Iowa, about 20 percent whom said they would likely caucus online or on the phone, from Aug. 1-4. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percent.