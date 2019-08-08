De Blasio touts YMCA over Equinox, SoulCycle amid uproar over Trump fundraiser

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioTax threats ahead De Blasio defends decision to appear on Fox's Hannity: We shouldn't stereotype 'millions of Americans who are watching' Democrats lash out at New York Times over early Trump 'unity' headline MORE, a 2020 Democratic White House hopeful, touted the YMCA amid criticism over a fundraiser the developer of fitness chains SoulCycle and Equinox plans to hold for President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump cites brother's struggles with alcohol as driving force behind fight against opioids Booker: 'Knowing the bloody, violent truth of our past empowers me' Analyst says Trump's Venezuela policy is driven by Florida politics MORE.

“Imagine the feeling of a work out that doesn’t also fund racism, xenophobia and the ultra-rich. Now open your eyes. I present to you the @ymca. Big fan,” de Blasio mayor tweeted.

Now open your eyes. I present to you the @ymca. Big fan. https://t.co/bni8gvABXS — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) August 8, 2019

The tweet follows an avalanche of criticism against Stephen Ross, the founder and chairman of The Related Companies, which owns Equinox, after it was revealed he plans to host a high-dollar fundraiser for the president’s reelection campaign in the Hamptons later this week. Equinox owns SoulCycle, a high-end, indoor cycling health chain.

SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan posted a statement saying the chain "in no way endorses the political fundraising event."

"Soul cycle has nothing to do with the event and does not support it," Whelan said. "Consistent with our policies, no company profits are used to fund politicians."

A note from our CEO pic.twitter.com/UwxBWR76B0 — SoulCycle (@soulcycle) August 7, 2019

Equinox also issued a statement, saying it has nothing to do with the fundraiser.

“As is consistent with our policies, no company profits are used to fund politicians,” it said.

Nevertheless, the fundraiser has sparked an outcry, with celebrities like Billy Eichner and Chrissy Teigen vowing to boycott the fitness chain.

Hey @Equinox - what’s your policy for canceling memberships once a member finds out your owner is enabling racism and mass murder? — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 7, 2019

everyone who cancels their equinox and soul cycle memberships, meet me at the library. bring weights — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 7, 2019

De Blasio, one of 25 Democrats running for president and a fierce Trump critic, has thus far polled near the bottom of most national and statewide surveys and is at risk of failing to make the debate stage in September.