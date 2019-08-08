Tim Ryan to lead 'caravan' of gun-control activists from Ohio to Kentucky rally directed at McConnell

A “caravan” of gun rights activists will march on Friday through Ohio to Kentucky, led by Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanTim Ryan plans to be back on campaign trail on Friday after shooting Obama pays tribute to Toni Morrison: 'What a gift to breathe the same air as her' Toni Morrison dies at 88 MORE (D-Ohio) in an effort to push Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellJulianne Moore calls for Senate to come back from recess to address gun violence 'public health crisis' Tim Ryan plans to be back on campaign trail on Friday after shooting The terrifying link between misogynists and mass shooters MORE (R-Ky.) to allow Senate votes on House-passed gun control legislation, Ryan announced Thursday.

“It's been 150+ days since the House passed 2 comprehensive gun reform bills & Mitch McConnell still has done nothing. That's unacceptable,” tweeted Ryan, a 2020 presidential candidate.

It's been 150+ days since the House passed 2 comprehensive gun reform bills & Mitch McConnell still has done nothing. That's unacceptable.



Tomorrow, I'll be leading a caravan through OH to our rally in KY to demand action from Sen. McConnell. Join us in one of our stops below: — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) August 8, 2019

Democrats have called on McConnell to bring the Senate back from recess for a special session to vote on a universal background check bill that passed the Democratic-controlled House in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan’s rally follows the weekend's two mass shootings, including one in his home state.

A Sunday shooting in Dayton, Ohio, killed nine people one day after a shooting in El Paso, Texas, that left 22 dead.

“These cities are all so similar. Same challenges. Same struggles. Same pride in their communities future. And so to have a tragedy like this is devastating,” Ryan said in a text message interview with BuzzFeed News.

“But then the response is so powerful. The connection of the community comes to the forefront," he said, adding that he's "more inspired than ever to make change."

Ryan’s rally will make five stops in Ohio: Niles, Cuyahoga Falls, Westerville, Dayton and Cincinnati. It will conclude in Louisville, Ky., at a city plaza adjacent to the Muhammad Ali Center.

McConnell is recovering at home in Louisville after fracturing his shoulder tripping on his patio, his office said Sunday.