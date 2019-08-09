Biden in Iowa: 'Poor kids' are 'just as talented as white kids'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren gains on Biden in Iowa: Poll Polls: Biden maintains lead in multiple primary states after debate Elizabeth Warren calls Trump a white supremacist MORE on Thursday told supporters “poor kids” are “just as talented as white kids” before correcting himself and saying “wealthy kids” while speaking at a campaign event in Iowa, the Des Moines Register reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids," Biden said, before correcting himself. "Wealthy kids. Black kids. Asian kids. No, I really mean it. But think how we think about it."

"They can do anything anybody else can do, given a shot,” Biden said.

Biden in Iowa: “Poor kids are just as smart as white kids.”



Yikes.



pic.twitter.com/opMbfAZOnA — Tania Singh (@TwinklingTania) August 9, 2019

Biden was speaking to the Iowa Asian and Latino Coalition, which has been meeting with Democratic presidential candidates ahead of announcing their official endorsement next week, according to The Des Moines Register.

Biden was addressing his education plan, which would triple federal investments in low-income school districts across the country. Biden was calling for increasing the number of advanced placement classes in low-income schools and challenging students.

Biden is in Iowa to attend the Iowa State Fair. When he spoke at the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox, a traditional campaign stop for candidates, he touted his record on a range of issues and said he could get gun control legislation passed if elected to the White House. He also addressed criticisms that he has “been around too long.”

“Folks, I’m told by some of my colleagues that you can’t unite the country, that Biden, on one side they make ‘Well, Biden’s kind of been around too long.’ The other side is 'Biden’s naive.' Well, I don’t know. I’ve been around a long time. You think being around a long time you’d learn a little something,” Biden said.