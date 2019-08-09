Yang says Trump is a white supremacist

Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang qualifies for fall Democratic debates Warren gains on Biden in Iowa: Poll Sanders: Democratic debate format is 'demeaning' MORE became the latest Democratic presidential candidate to say that he believes President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump cites brother's struggles with alcohol as driving force behind fight against opioids Booker: 'Knowing the bloody, violent truth of our past empowers me' Analyst says Trump's Venezuela policy is driven by Florida politics MORE is a white supremacist, saying in a CNN interview that "you have no choice to say that's what he is" given his statements.

“The President’s actions and words have conveyed a very strong sense to many, many Americans that he has white supremacist beliefs,” Yang said.

Asked if he would call Trump a white supremacist, Yang replied, "If someone acts and speaks in a certain way, then you have no choice but to say that’s what he is."

Andrew Yang: “The President’s actions and words have conveyed a very strong sense to many, many Americans that he has white supremacist beliefs” pic.twitter.com/HXPDMvRQaI — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 9, 2019

Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren gains on Biden in Iowa: Poll Polls: Biden maintains lead in multiple primary states after debate Elizabeth Warren calls Trump a white supremacist MORE and Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkePolls: Biden maintains lead in multiple primary states after debate Trump's trip to Dayton and El Paso marked by protests, attacks on critics O'Rourke calls Trump a white supremacist MORE have both described Trump as a white supremacist in recent days.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren gains on Biden in Iowa: Poll Polls: Biden maintains lead in multiple primary states after debate Elizabeth Warren calls Trump a white supremacist MORE, the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, stopped just short, stating that Trump is "encouraging" white supremacists with his rhetoric.

Trump on Monday condemned white supremacy in remarks from the White House days after 22 people were killed by a lone gunman in El Paso, Texas, that authorities said was motivated by racism.

The shooter allegedly posted a manifesto that warned of a “Hispanic invasion.”

The incident has brought renewed scrutiny to the president's rhetoric given his own talk of an invasion by immigrants, but Trump has rejected the criticism.

Yang is among two dozen candidates running for the Democratic nomination in 2020. The tech entrepreneur has gained attention for backing a universal basic income.