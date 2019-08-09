Warren calls on Walmart to stop selling guns

By Rachel Frazin - 08/09/19 10:54 AM EDT
 
Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenWarren calls on Walmart to stop selling guns Yang says Trump is a white supremacist Why target Tucker Carlson? It's part of the left's war on the right MORE (D-Mass.) on Friday called upon Walmart to stop selling guns after a mass shooting was carried out in one of its stores.

"Companies that sell guns have a responsibility to the safety of their communities," Warren, a 2020 presidential candidate, wrote in a series of tweets. "@Walmart is one of the largest gun retailers in the world."

Warren also said that she stands with March for Our Lives, the American Federation of Teachers and Guns Down America as they are also urging Walmart to no longer sell firearms. 

The Hill has reached out to Walmart for comment.

Warren's tweets follow a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, that left 22 people dead and helped renew attention on American gun violence.

Walmart said in a tweet after the shooting that it was "praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders."

The company stopped selling semi-automatic weapons in 2015, it said at the time.

Warren is among the two dozen people seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and has polled near the top of the crowded field in recent months.

