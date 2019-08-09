The Hill's Campaign Report: 2020 Democrats challenge Trump's response to El Paso

Welcome to The Hill's Campaign Report, your weekly rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

The contrast was remarkable.

Just as the Democratic presidential field ended a week that showcased the ideological and political divisions within their party, the candidates rallied around a common message: President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump dismisses backlash to SoulCycle: 'I think it just makes Steve much hotter' Trump on China trade talks: 'We are not ready to make a deal' Trump: Biden 'not playing with a full deck' MORE's rhetoric had not only emboldened white nationalists, but had given extremists license to commit acts of violence.

That show of unity came after a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, a city along the U.S.-Mexico border with a majority Hispanic population. Authorities allege that the suspect posted a manifesto online that contained anti-immigrant sentiments and warned of a "Hispanic invasion of Texas" before he carried out Saturday's shooting.

The attack was roundly condemned by politicians on both sides of the aisle. But Democrats also placed blame on Trump, saying that his use of anti-immigrant rhetoric and past reluctance to condemn racist ideologies has bred a political climate in which right-wing extremists feel empowered.

"We have a problem with this rising tide of white supremacy in America and we have a president who encourages it and emboldens it," former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: Biden 'not playing with a full deck' Yang says Trump is a white supremacist Why target Tucker Carlson? It's part of the left's war on the right MORE, the Democratic primary contest's ostensible front-runner, said during a stop in Burlington, Iowa on Wednesday.

In televised remarks on Monday, Trump condemned "racism, bigotry and white supremacy." But critics dismissed his words as insincere, arguing that his past actions and rhetoric said more about his beliefs than a scripted address.

"He has given aid and comfort to white supremacists. He's done the wink and a nod," Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren calls on Walmart to stop selling guns Yang says Trump is a white supremacist Why target Tucker Carlson? It's part of the left's war on the right MORE (D-Mass.) said during a campaign swing in Council Bluffs, Iowa. "He has talked about white supremacists as fine people. He's done everything he can to stir up racial conflict and hatred in this country."

The condemnations of Trump's behavior were accompanied by a slew of proposals from the Democratic candidates to combat extremist ideologies, gun violence and domestic terrorism.

The united tone employed by the candidates this week stood in stark contrast to the bitter intraparty brawl that erupted last week during the second round of Democratic primary debates. Over the course of two nights, the candidates sparred over health care, immigration and even the legacy of former President Obama – clashes that raised questions about whether the party would be able to overcome internal divisions ahead of 2020.

Of course, the ceasefire may only be temporary. The next round of debates is a little more than a month away, and most candidates are eager for a breakout moment that will either jump-start or extend their momentum. For now at least, the conversation appears focused on what Democrats say is their foremost goal: defeating Trump.

Biden: White supremacists winning the battle for the soul of the U.S., from The Hill's Julia Manchester.

Mass shootings test power of an NRA in turmoil, via The Hill's Scott Wong and Mike Lillis.

Democrats aren't buying Trump's condemnation of white supremacy, writes The Hill's Niall Stanage.

Trump campaign has used 'invasion' in thousands of Facebook ads, from The Hill's Max Greenwood.

Texas may be facing a moment of reckoning. For years, Republicans have maintained a tight grip on power in the Lone Star State. But mounting tensions of racially motivated rhetoric, a polarizing president, shifting political coalitions and a flood of new residents from bluer states may be pushing the state toward a tipping point, The Hill's Reid Wilson reports.

Jon Huntsman, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, resigned his post on Tuesday, The Hill's Jessica Campisi reports. He's planning to move back to his home state of Utah amid speculation that he's weighing another run for governor (Huntsman previously served as the state's chief executive from 2005 until 2009).

Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkePolls: Biden maintains lead in multiple primary states after debate Trump's trip to Dayton and El Paso marked by protests, attacks on critics O'Rourke calls Trump a white supremacist MORE is back at the center of the national stage, but in the most tragic circumstances imaginable after a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart in the former congressman's hometown of El Paso on Saturday. The Hill's Amie Parnes reports.

After calling for a ban on sanctuary cities in 2007, Joe Biden's current position is unclear, as the Obama administration's legacy on immigration becomes a pressure point for the former vice president in the Democratic presidential primary, The Hill's Jonathan Easley reports. Separately, Biden told supporters in Iowa on Thursday that "poor kids" are "just as talented as white kids" before correcting himself and saying "wealthy kids" while speaking at a campaign event in Iowa, according to the Des Moines Register.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWhy target Tucker Carlson? It's part of the left's war on the right Buttigieg unveils plan to improve health care in rural areas The Hill's Morning Report — Will Congress do anything on gun control? MORE (I) is expressing frustration with the Democratic presidential primary debates, saying that the spectacle of 20 candidates agitating for time plays to their worst instincts and is "demeaning" to the field of contenders, according to The Hill's Jonathan Easley.

Ahead of a big weekend in Iowa, Warren and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) have rolled out new plans to invest in farm and rural economies. Meanwhile, Democrats are giving the cold shoulder to Warren's wealth tax, writes The Hill's Niv Elis.

Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWhy target Tucker Carlson? It's part of the left's war on the right The Hill's Morning Report — Will Congress do anything on gun control? Booker, Harris attend services with pastor who called homosexuality a sin MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report — Will Congress do anything on gun control? Booker, Harris attend services with pastor who called homosexuality a sin Booker tells National Association of Black Journalists: 'We need your voices' MORE (D-N.J.) are facing scrutiny for having appeared with a Las Vegas pastor who has described homsexuality as a sin, The Hill's Julia Manchester reports.

QUINNIPIAC: Warren appears to be cutting into Biden's lead. Quinnipiac's latest national poll shows the Massachusetts senator with 21 percent support among Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters – a 5-point increase since a similar poll was conducted last month. Biden, meanwhile, dropped 2 points, finishing with 32 percent, The Hill's Max Greenwood reports.

SUFFOLK/BOSTON GLOBE: Sanders and Warren are closing in on Biden in New Hampshire, finishing in second and third place, respectively. Sanders came in with 17 percent support while Warren notched 14 percent, picking up 5 points and 6 points, respectively, over the same poll from April, The Hill's Jonathan Easley reports.

MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY: Biden remains the front-runner in Iowa, notching 28 percent support among likely Democratic caucusgoers. But Warren is now polling in second place with 19 percent support, a significant gain from the 7 percent she carried in a similar survey conducted in April, The Hill's Max Greenwood reports.

The divide over health care among Democratic presidential candidates is raising fears the party might turn an issue that was a key winner in the House midterms into a liability in next year's Senate races, The Hill's Jessie Hellmann reports.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his allies are embracing a fight with the media and Twitter that has struck a nerve among Republicans, The Hill's Jordain Carney reports.

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez on her pushback against Pelosi: I 'stand up for myself and my other colleagues' Ocasio-Cortez distances herself from ex-staffer's controversial tweet Carlson calls racism one of nation's problems, says people should 'calm down' MORE (D-N.Y.) dishes on her relationship with Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump calls for 'intelligent background checks' in response to mass shootings Trump says 'serious discussions' underway on background checks Trump critics decry 'choke-hold diplomacy' in Central America MORE (D-Calif.) and about her controversial chief of staff, who recently departed, in this interview with the New York Daily News.

This week the Justice Democrats, a group with close ties to Ocasio-Cortez, endorsed two more primary challengers to sitting Democratic lawmakers, The Hill's Rachel Frazin reports.

For the first time since the 1970s, registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans in Orange County, Calif., known as "Reagan Country," CBS Los Angeles reports. Democrats flipped four House seats there in 2018.

Trump is headlining a pricey fundraiser in the Hamptons this weekend, The Washington Post reports. Top donors and fundraisers are taking heat for their participation, including top officials at companies such as Equinox, SoulCycle and the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, House Republican leaders and Trump's campaign lashed out at Rep. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroJulián Castro responds to Trump attack: 'Joaquin and I will keep fighting' Trump lashes out at Joaquin Castro as the 'lesser brother of a failed presidential candidate' GOP official in Texas accuses Joaquin Castro of 'scare tactics' MORE (D-Texas), the brother of Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro, for tweeting out the names and business interests of dozens of donors to the Trump reelection campaign.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is the first top tier presidential candidate to put money behind a national TV advertisement, spending six figures on a new TV ad coupled with a digital buy in Iowa ahead of her weekend trip there. The ad is biographical, but it also touts her "3 a.m. agenda." Watch it HERE.

The Trump campaign placed more than 2,000 Facebook ads between January and May invoking the idea of an "invasion" at the U.S. southern border, an analysis of the social media site's ad archive by The Hill's Max Greenwood found. None of those ads are currently active. But they show how Trump's political team has used rhetoric that critics say is racist and xenophobic to drum up political support.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioDe Blasio touts YMCA over Equinox, SoulCycle amid uproar over Trump fundraiser Biden once called for a ban on sanctuary cities; Where does he stand now? Nonprofit files complaint alleging de Blasio may have violated campaign finance rules MORE accepted roughly $234,000 in additional contributions from 37 donors through a federal and state PAC he formed in 2018. Those donors had already given $2,800 – the maximum contribution limit under federal law – to his primary campaign, Politico's Joe Anuta and Sally Goldenburg report. That arrangement has already prompted formal complaints to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

TODAY

Here's the lineup for the Des Moines Register Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair:

5 p.m. CDT: 21 Democratic presidential candidates will speak at the Iowa Democratic Party's Wing Ding Dinner in Clear Lake, Iowa.

TOMORROW

The Des Moines Register Soapbox (cont.):

7 a.m. CDT: Everytown for Gun Safety holds a Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines.

SUNDAY

The Des Moines Register Soapbox (cont.):

