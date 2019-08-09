Julián Castro unveils plan to address gun violence, white supremacy after mass shootings

Democratic presidential contender Julián Castro revealed a plan on Friday to combat white supremacy and toughen gun control laws, nearly a week after 31 people were killed in back-to-back shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Castro's plan to "disarm hate" includes renewing an assault weapons ban and proposing tighter restrictions on guns than those currently before Congress.

The former Housing and Urban Development secretary said he would sign executive orders on his first day as president “to end the gun violence epidemic” and to implement universal background checks.

The 2020 contender also vowed to renew a permanent assault weapons ban and require gun users to have a license in order to purchase firearms.

Castro's plan proposes a coordinated federal response to take on white supremacy, including investments in deradicalization programs. The plan will also look to establish education opportunities to "bridge racial and cultural divides."

A number of Democratic presidential hopefuls have unveiled plans to combat white supremacy and gun violence in the wake of last weekend's mass shootings.

The suspected gunman in the El Paso shooting allegedly drafted a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto before the attack, which described fears of a Latino “invasion."

A number of Democrats have slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump dismisses backlash to SoulCycle: 'I think it just makes Steve much hotter' Trump on China trade talks: 'We are not ready to make a deal' Trump: Biden 'not playing with a full deck' MORE in the wake of the shootings, accusing the president of "encouraging" white supremacists with his rhetoric and contributing to rising tensions. Some candidates, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren calls on Walmart to stop selling guns Yang says Trump is a white supremacist Why target Tucker Carlson? It's part of the left's war on the right MORE (D-Mass.) and Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang says Trump is a white supremacist The Hill's Morning Report — Will Congress do anything on gun control? The Hill's 12:30 Report: McConnell camp in fight with Twitter MORE have labeled Trump a "white supremacist" after the shootings.

Trump has pushed back on the claim that his rhetoric may have contributed to violence, accusing critics of "looking for political gain" after the El Paso shooting.