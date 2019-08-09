GOP chairwoman says Trump raised $12M in Hamptons 'thanks to the unhinged mob'

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielTrump, RNC sue to block California law requiring release of tax returns GOP chairwoman hits Democratic policies with Williamson's 'yada yada yada' moment GOP chairwoman presses CNN host on why Sanders wasn't asked about Baltimore comments MORE said President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump dismisses backlash to SoulCycle: 'I think it just makes Steve much hotter' Trump on China trade talks: 'We are not ready to make a deal' Trump: Biden 'not playing with a full deck' MORE on Friday raised $12 million at two high-dollar fundraisers in the Hamptons.

The president attended two fundraisers on Friday afternoon before heading to his New Jersey golf club for a weeklong vacation. Reports had suggested the fundraisers would yield $10 million for Trump's reelection effort.

One of the fundraisers was hosted by Stephen Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins and the chairman of The Related Companies, which owns a majority stake in SoulCycle and Equinox.

"Thanks to the unhinged mob on the left, @realDonaldTrump raised $12M today, $2M more than originally expected," McDaniel tweeted.

High-profile clients of SoulCycle and Equinox, including stars such as model Chrissy Teigen and comedian Billy Eichner, have called for boycotts of the fitness facilities.

Thanks to the unhinged mob on the left, @realDonaldTrump raised $12M today, $2M more than originally expected.



The support for our President is unprecedented and growing! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 9, 2019

Earlier Friday, Trump dismissed the backlash against Ross and suggested the businessman could even benefit from the outcry.

"I think it just makes Steve much hotter,” Trump said. "He’ll figure that out in about a week, but he’s very happy."

Ross said in a statement earlier this week that he disagrees with the president on many issues and agrees with him on others.

"I have been, and will continue to be, an outspoken champion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education and environmental sustainability, and I have and will continue to support leaders on both sides of the aisle to address these challenges,” he said.