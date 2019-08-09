Buttigieg hires faith outreach director

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg unveils plan to improve health care in rural areas The Hill's Morning Report — Will Congress do anything on gun control? Buttigieg: 'Systemic racism is a white problem' MORE (D) has hired a faith outreach director, the first 2020 presidential candidate to employ somebody in such a capacity.

The Rev. Shawna Foster began working for the campaign this week, The Washington Post reported Friday. She is an LGBTQ millennial and military veteran just like Buttigieg, according to the Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buttigieg has made his Episcopalian faith a key part of his campaign and had previously said he intended to hire a faith outreach director.

Foster is a Unitarian Universalist, who left the Episcopalian Church when she was 13, the newspaper noted.

Her role will include going through speaking requests from religious groups and working on a faith engagement strategy to determine which groups Buttigieg should speak with, according to the Post.

Foster also told the newspaper she hopes to reach out to religious groups that are sometimes excluded from politics.

“The conversation about religion and politics has been dominated by one particular type of religion. ... It can be so much more,” she said. “I want to make sure the campaign is really reaching out to faiths that typically haven’t had much say in politics — Native American spirituality, Sikh spirituality, Bahais.”

The Post also reported that Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report — Will Congress do anything on gun control? Booker, Harris attend services with pastor who called homosexuality a sin Booker tells National Association of Black Journalists: 'We need your voices' MORE (D-N.J.) expects to hire a faith outreach coordinator shortly.