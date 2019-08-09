2020 Democrats audition in Iowa, decry Trump's 'darkness'

More than 20 Democratic presidential candidates descended on Clear Lake, Iowa, on Friday evening for the state party’s annual Wing Ding dinner as they blitz the critical early voting state this weekend, making their pitch to voters.

Many Democrats used their speeches Friday night to lambast President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump dismisses backlash to SoulCycle: 'I think it just makes Steve much hotter' Trump on China trade talks: 'We are not ready to make a deal' Trump: Biden 'not playing with a full deck' MORE, with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: Biden 'not playing with a full deck' Yang says Trump is a white supremacist Why target Tucker Carlson? It's part of the left's war on the right MORE accusing him of offering "no moral leadership" and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren calls on Walmart to stop selling guns Yang says Trump is a white supremacist Why target Tucker Carlson? It's part of the left's war on the right MORE (D-Mass.) hitting what she called a "trade-war-by-tweet."

Several of the candidates on stage have in recent days pointed the finger at the president's rhetoric in discussing the recent El Paso, Texas, mass shooting, ripping the president's previous remarks about an "invasion" of immigrants.

Candidates continued to go after the president's rhetoric and behavior on Friday night, with Biden accusing him of exercising "a political strategy of hate, racism and division."

"Donald Trump doesn't get it. He truly doesn't understand what we're all about," said Biden, who sat in the audience while his fellow Democratic rivals spoke before delivering the final speech of the night.

"Take it back now. This is America," Biden yelled. "Take it back."

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump vows federal response to Ohio, Texas shootings Bullock: Recognizing dark money's influence key to addressing climate change, gun violence Bullock on whether Trump is to blame for mass shootings: 'I reject the question' MORE emphasized the need for Democrats to unite to ensure that Trump "is a one-term president."

"But you know what, it’s more than that. It’s about soundly rejecting the behavior that he’s normalizing,” he said. “We expect more out of preschoolers than we do the president of the United States.”

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report — Will Congress do anything on gun control? Booker, Harris attend services with pastor who called homosexuality a sin Booker tells National Association of Black Journalists: 'We need your voices' MORE (D-N.J.), one of several Democrats to draw a standing ovation from those gathered Friday night, called on Iowans casting the first ballots of the Democratic nominating contest to stand up to Trump's "darkness."

“We will stand up with faith in our country, faith in our ideals, faith in each other and come together again and stand together and work together and love together and overcome his darkness with our light,” he said.

Though the state’s caucus is not until Feb. 3, the Iowa State Fair and its peripheral events are longtime staples for presidential candidates as they seek to jockey in what this cycle has become one of the most crowded primary fields in modern history.

While Democrats seeking to take on Trump next year kept the president in focus, they also touted their own policies Friday night, with Warren highlighting her proposed “wealth tax” on the ultra-wealthy to help pay for a bevy of programs, including universal child care and eliminating student debt.

“We’ve had enough of an America where the government works better and better and better for a thinner and thinner slice at the top. 2020 is our chance, we can make this government work for all of America,” she said. “Let’s do this, Democrats.”

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg unveils plan to improve health care in rural areas The Hill's Morning Report — Will Congress do anything on gun control? Buttigieg: 'Systemic racism is a white problem' MORE also brought the crowd to its feet with a message of unity.

“And with a fire in our belly and with a hope in our hearts, we are going to fix things in this country, we’re going to do it together and I am proud to do it with you every step of the way,” he said.