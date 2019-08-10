Harris wins key endorsement from Iowa power couple

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWhy target Tucker Carlson? It's part of the left's war on the right The Hill's Morning Report — Will Congress do anything on gun control? Booker, Harris attend services with pastor who called homosexuality a sin MORE (D-Calif.) on Saturday secured the endorsement of influential Iowa political couple Sue and Bob Dvorsky for her 2020 presidential bid.

The couple has played a key role in Johnson County, which houses the University of Iowa and remains a key area for the state's Democratic voters. Their endorsement comes hours before Harris is slated to speak at the Iowa State Fair, a typical stopover for White House hopefuls.

“We've listened. We've read. We've attended. We believe with many of our friends and neighbors that we must get this right. And we are supporting Kamala Harris for President of the United States," the couple said in a statement.

Bob Dvorsky, a former state senator, and Sue Dvorsky, who served as the Iowa Democratic Party chair, are key influencers in the state and county, CNN notes.

The couple backed then-presidential candidate Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaWhy target Tucker Carlson? It's part of the left's war on the right Trumponomics is no flop The Hill's 12:30 Report: McConnell camp in fight with Twitter MORE during his first White House run in 2007, helping him win the Iowa caucuses in an upset over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonJames Comey shows our criminal justice system works as intended The Hill's Morning Report — Will Congress do anything on gun control? Booker, Harris attend services with pastor who called homosexuality a sin MORE.

The pair then supported Clinton in the 2016 election, CNN reports.

Their 2020 endorsement comes as nearly all of the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls swing through Iowa in their bid to secure voters in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.