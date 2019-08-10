Warren unveils plan to combat gun violence

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren calls on Walmart to stop selling guns Yang says Trump is a white supremacist Why target Tucker Carlson? It's part of the left's war on the right MORE (D-Mass.) on Saturday unveiled her plan to combat gun violence that would set a goal of reducing gun deaths in America by 80 percent and support an assault weapons ban.

The Democratic presidential candidate said her plan would support federal gun licensing and universal background checks, in addition to higher taxes on guns and ammunition.

If elected, Warren said her plan would eliminate the filibuster to pass gun legislation in her first 100 days.

The plan's rollout comes ahead of her appearance at a forum hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety, a group that advocates for firearms regulation. Warren's proposal also comes after she called on Friday for Walmart to stop selling guns.

Warren said her plan would provide $100 million per year for gun safety research and would focus resources on minority communities that have "borne the brunt" of gun violence.

Her proposal comes exactly a week after back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, left at least 31 dead and dozens injured.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump dismisses backlash to SoulCycle: 'I think it just makes Steve much hotter' Trump on China trade talks: 'We are not ready to make a deal' Trump: Biden 'not playing with a full deck' MORE this week indicated that the House and Senate are working on plans to expand background check legislation in the wake of the shootings, while indicating that the White House could be open to supporting a compromise bill.

“Frankly, we need intelligent background checks, OK?” he said Friday. “This isn't a question of NRA, Republican or Democrat.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump calls for 'intelligent background checks' in response to mass shootings Trump says 'serious discussions' underway on background checks Trump critics decry 'choke-hold diplomacy' in Central America MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer, Pelosi urge Trump to support universal background check bill Mayors join call for Senate to return for vote on gun bill 213 Democratic lawmakers call on McConnell to bring up background checks bills MORE (D-N.Y.) said Thursday that they had spoken with Trump and urged him to support a universal background check bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMSNBC guest calls for 'pitchforks and torches' outside of Trump-Hamptons fundraiser Trump calls for 'intelligent background checks' in response to mass shootings Why target Tucker Carlson? It's part of the left's war on the right MORE (R-Ky.), meanwhile, predicted this week that gun background checks and so-called red flag laws would be "front and center" in the chamber's upcoming debate on gun-related legislation.

A number of other 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls have rolled out policy proposals to combat gun violence in the days since the shootings.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg unveils plan to improve health care in rural areas The Hill's Morning Report — Will Congress do anything on gun control? Buttigieg: 'Systemic racism is a white problem' MORE (D) released a plan to combat domestic terrorism on Monday that would invest $1 billion to combat and prevent extremism and radicalization in the U.S. Julián Castro and Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang says Trump is a white supremacist The Hill's Morning Report — Will Congress do anything on gun control? The Hill's 12:30 Report: McConnell camp in fight with Twitter MORE on Friday rolled out plans to combat gun violence and white supremacy.