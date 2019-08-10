Nate McMurray launches second challenge against GOP Rep. Chris Collins

Democrat Nate McMurray announced Saturday that he is launching another campaign to unseat GOP Rep. Chris Collins Christopher (Chris) Carl CollinsMichael Caputo eyes congressional bid House ethics panel renews probes into three GOP lawmakers The Hill's Morning Report - Barr stiff-arms House following Senate grilling MORE in New York's 27th Congressional District.

McMurray, who lost to Collins by a razor-thin margin in last year’s contentious midterm race, said he struggled to decide whether to jump into a second challenge against the four-term representative.

In his announcement, McMurray knocked Collins for his federal indictment charges and railed against the "political machine" he accused of propping up his "many ethical and legal failures."

“Many party loyalists continue to view him favorably, even more than his Republican challengers. He retains this support in part due to the tactics he employs; the depths he and his hateful political forces will stoop to,” McMurray said.

Collins, who was charged by the Justice Department in August with securities fraud and lying to the FBI, pleaded not guilty to the charges, before initially suspending his reelection campaign. The charges threw what was once seen as an easy reelection bid into doubt, with nonpartisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report and FiveThirtyEight rating the race as "leaning Republican" before the 2018 election.

McMurray cast his campaign as an effort to transcend above divisive rhetoric, saying his bid would work to “empower the kindness and goodness around us.”

“It is easier to match rage with rage, hate with hate. But with kindness and goodness as our standard, we can overcome this sad moment in American history — a moment where all good people regardless of party affiliation can all feel the America we love fading,” he said.

McMurray went on to note that he would fight for a slate of issues in Congress, including expanding access to health care and implementing “common sense gun control.” He also noted he would “fight for a capitalist system that preserves the American Dream and provides opportunities to all.”

The Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Republican.”