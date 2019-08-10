Elon Musk: 'I support Yang'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Elon Reeve MuskHillicon Valley: GOP hits back over election security bills | Ratcliffe out for intel chief | Social media companies consider policies targeting 'deepfakes' | Capital One, GitHub sued over breach NASA gives SpaceX a challenge with the moon as a prize Democratic senators turn to GOP for help in reaching conservatives on climate messaging MORE on Saturday indicated support for Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangWarren unveils plan to combat gun violence Yang unveils plan to tackle gun violence and white nationalism The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump claims support in Congress for background checks MORE after Yang tweeted that he didn't expect supporters to agree with him on everything.

"I support Yang," Musk tweeted, following up with a second tweet that "He would our first openly goth president. I think this is very important."

Yang had previously tweeted, "I don’t expect people to agree with me on everything- that would be odd My main hope is that people trust that I’m trying to solve problems and I’m open to different approaches - particularly if the data drives in a particular direction. Changing one’s mind is not a bad thing."

Yang, a former tech executive, is among two dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

He has gained attention for making universal basic income a focal point of his run and his campaign recently announced that he qualified for the fall debates.