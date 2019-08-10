Biden mistakenly says he was VP during 2018 Parkland shooting

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats pounce on Trump in bid for rural voters 2020 Democrats audition in Iowa, decry Trump's 'darkness' Democratic strategist predicts Biden gaffes won't hurt him in long run MORE said Saturday that he was vice president during a mass shooting last year in Parkland, Fla., even though it occurred more than a year after he had left office.

“Those kids in Parkland came up to see me when I was vice president,” Biden told reporters on Saturday, according to Bloomberg News.

He had reportedly been speaking on gun violence, particularly calls to action by people impacted by mass shootings.

The Hill has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment. A campaign official told Bloomberg that the former vice president was thinking of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which occurred during Biden's tenure.

Biden did meet with students of Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school after a shooter killed 17 people there.

His Saturday statement was the latest in a series of recent gaffes. He said Thursday that “poor kids” are “just as talented as white kids” before correcting himself and saying “wealthy kids.” He also misstated the locations of recent mass shootings as Houston and Michigan but also soon corrected himself.

On Saturday, Biden also told reporters, according to Bloomberg, that he misspoke when he referred to "poor kids" but added that people understood what he was trying to say.

“I don’t think anybody thinks I meant anything other than what I said I meant,” he said.

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe inadvertent cyber wisdom of Donald J. Trump Is the film 'The Hunt' a misfire or a direct hit in our left-right divide? Warren unveils plan to combat gun violence MORE weighed in Saturday, tweeting, "Joe doesn’t have a clue!"

Joe Biden just said, “We believe in facts, not truth.” Does anybody really believe he is mentally fit to be president? We are “playing” in a very big and complicated world. Joe doesn’t have a clue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019

Biden has consistently polled as the frontrunner of a crowded field of Democrats vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.