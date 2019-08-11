Andrew Yang breaks down in tears while addressing gun violence at town hall

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangWarren unveils plan to combat gun violence Yang unveils plan to tackle gun violence and white nationalism The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump claims support in Congress for background checks MORE on Saturday became visibly shaken and broke down in tears while discussing gun violence at a town hall in Iowa.

The tech entrepreneur, who unveiled a platform to curb gun violence last week, received a question during the Everytown Gun Safety Town Hall about how he would address unintentional shootings by children as president.

The woman, Stephanie, noted that her 4-year-old daughter was fatally shot by a stray bullet in 2011 and that her son witnessed the incident.

WATCH: 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks through his tears as he responds to a woman in Iowa who talked to him about her daughter, who was hit by a stray bullet and died, and her son, the girl’s twin, who saw it happen - @alivitali / @MauraBarrettNBC pic.twitter.com/vjRHHPx4rC — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 10, 2019

"Firearms are the second-leading cause of death for children and teenagers in the US, but 4.6 million American children live in homes with at least one gun that is loaded and unlocked, and hundreds of them gain access to a gun and unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else every year," she said to Yang. "As president, how would you address unintentional shootings by children?"

Yang responded by immediately asking the moderator if it was okay to leave the stage and give the woman in the crowd a hug. After hugging her, Yang returned to the stage and began speaking about his own children.