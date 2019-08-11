Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker: Trump using same tactics, language as Russians with Epstein conspiracy theory retweet The Memo: Warren emerges as Biden's most dangerous rival Democrats pounce on Trump in bid for rural voters MORE (N.J.), a Democratic White House hopeful, said on Sunday that President Trump Donald John TrumpScalise: Trump no more responsible for El Paso than 'Bernie Sanders is for my shooting' Bloomberg: Next generation of Democrats needs to 'earn their spurs' Bloomberg: McConnell may allow gun reform vote to boost reelection chances MORE's "dangerous" tactics on Twitter echo those of Russians attacking U.S. democracy.

"It's the same tactics and same language not just as white supremacists, but of the Russians, if you look at the intelligence reports of how they’re coming at our democracy," Booker said on CNN's "State of the Union" in response to Trump's retweet of a conspiracy theory linking the Clintons to the death of Jeffrey Epstein in prison. ADVERTISEMENT

"This is just more recklessness," Booker said regarding the Epstein retweet.

"What he’s doing is dangerous, he’s giving life not to just to conspiracy theories but really whipping people up into anger and worse into different people in this country," Booker said.

"He's been using the Clintons as a means for a lot of this false accusations this is a nation now where we’ve seen horrific acts… peoples' lives being threatened because this president whips up hatred this is a very dangerous president we have right now."

Officials on Saturday said Epstein, who was jailed on sex-trafficking charges, died overnight by an apparent suicide.

Trump promoted a tweet Saturday night that blamed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonJake Tapper calls out Trump for sharing 'deranged' and 'insane' conspiracy theory about Epstein death Booker: Trump using same tactics, language as Russians with Epstein conspiracy theory retweet O'Rourke: Trump 'changing the conversation' with retweet of Epstein conspiracy theory MORE and former President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonJake Tapper calls out Trump for sharing 'deranged' and 'insane' conspiracy theory about Epstein death Booker: Trump using same tactics, language as Russians with Epstein conspiracy theory retweet O'Rourke: Trump 'changing the conversation' with retweet of Epstein conspiracy theory MORE on Epstein's death without evidence.

Bill Clinton's spokesman Angel Ureña responded to Trump's retweet by writing "Ridiculous, and of course not true — and Donald Trump knows it. Has he triggered the 25th Amendment yet?"

Epstein has been linked to both Trump and Bill Clinton. Both men deny any wrongdoings in their meetings with the financier and sex offender.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerTrump calls for probe of Obama book deal Democrats express private disappointment with Mueller testimony Kellyanne Conway: 'I'd like to know' if Mueller read his own report MORE's report found examples of Russian interference into the 2016 election. There is wide spread fear that holes in election security could lead to further interference in the upcoming 2020 election.