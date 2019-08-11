O'Rourke joins list of supporters of federal gun licensing

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeO'Rourke says Trump's behavior during El Paso visit shows 'how sick this guy is' O'Rourke: Trump 'changing the conversation' with retweet of Epstein conspiracy theory Steve Bannon: 'President Trump is not a racist' MORE, a former Texas congressman, said he supports a federal gun licensing program and would plan on implementing one if elected president.

"We should do it. We should have a national licensing program in this country," O'Rourke said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

O'Rourke has been in his home city El Paso, Texas, since last weekend's shooting that killed 22 people.

"I have listened to my fellow Americans, my fellow Texans, my fellow El Pasoans. This makes sense. It will save lives," he said.

O'Rourke said in conjunction with red flag laws, universal background checks and closing loopholes, "we can end this epidemic of gun violence that will claim more than 40,000 lives this year, happening every single day in almost every single community."

He also pushed back on criticism that gun licensing won't stop mass shootings if criminals can access illegal guns.

“Then why pass any law, and why be a nation of laws? I think we pass those laws that we know will improve our lives, save lives, protect our fellow Americans. And then we have to vigorously enforce those laws. And, as, president I would," he said.

Some of his 2020 opponents have also backed gun licensing as part of their campaign platforms, including Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.