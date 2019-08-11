O'Rourke defends White House bid: I can meet Trump 'from a place that no one else can'

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeO'Rourke says Trump's behavior during El Paso visit shows 'how sick this guy is' O'Rourke: Trump 'changing the conversation' with retweet of Epstein conspiracy theory Steve Bannon: 'President Trump is not a racist' MORE, a former Texas congressman, said his El Paso roots place him in a unique position to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpScalise: Trump no more responsible for El Paso than 'Bernie Sanders is for my shooting' Bloomberg: Next generation of Democrats needs to 'earn their spurs' Bloomberg: McConnell may allow gun reform vote to boost reelection chances MORE, amid outside pressure for him to drop his White House bid and mount a Senate campaign.

“At a time that the president is attacking this community, this part of the world, the U.S.-Mexico border, cities of immigrants, that’s where I am,” O’Rourke said in an interview with The New York Times, published Sunday. ADVERTISEMENT “That’s where I live. That’s where we’re raising our family. I can meet him on this issue in very personal terms and from a place that no one else can.”

O'Rourke has suspended his planned campaign events since last weekend's mass shooting in El Paso, missing the Iowa State Fair where his opponents are campaigning.

The attack killed 22 people in O'Rourke's home city, a largely Hispanic community, amid frequent verbal attacks by Trump against immigrants from south of the border.

The accused shooter allegedly published a manifesto ahead of the attack calling it a "response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas."

O'Rourke has repeatedly linked Trump's anti-immigration rhetoric to the attack, as has most of his primary opponents. Trump has denied that his rhetoric inspired the shooter.

"I can tell, from so many people who approached us last night at the memorial and said, ‘You are speaking for us, and you are defending this community and you are connecting the dots and you are helping this country understand how this happened,’” O'Rourke told the Times.

“I’m sure there’s some way to quantify that, measure that."

O'Rourke is one of more than two dozen Democrats seeking the nomination, but has failed to break into the top-tier of candidates.

RealClearPolitics average of polls shows O'Rourke at 2 percent, behind five other candidates.

O'Rourke's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon chided reporters for speculating over O'Rourke switching to a senate run after the attack.