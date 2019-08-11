O'Rourke defends White House bid: I can meet Trump 'from a place that no one else can'

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'RourkeBeto O'RourkeO'Rourke says Trump's behavior during El Paso visit shows 'how sick this guy is' O'Rourke: Trump 'changing the conversation' with retweet of Epstein conspiracy theory Steve Bannon: 'President Trump is not a racist' MORE, a former Texas congressman, said his El Paso roots place him in a unique position to take on President TrumpDonald John TrumpScalise: Trump no more responsible for El Paso than 'Bernie Sanders is for my shooting' Bloomberg: Next generation of Democrats needs to 'earn their spurs' Bloomberg: McConnell may allow gun reform vote to boost reelection chances MORE, amid outside pressure for him to drop his White House bid and mount a Senate campaign.
“At a time that the president is attacking this community, this part of the world, the U.S.-Mexico border, cities of immigrants, that’s where I am,” O’Rourke said in an interview with The New York Times, published Sunday.
“That’s where I live. That’s where we’re raising our family. I can meet him on this issue in very personal terms and from a place that no one else can.”