Progressive Latina joins crowded field of Democrats vying to unseat Cornyn

Progressive activist Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez launched her Senate campaign on Monday to take on Sen. John Cornyn John CornynO'Rourke to remain in El Paso, miss Iowa State Fair Warren campaign: Effort to link her to Dayton shooter a distraction from Trump's 'direct line' to El Paso killings Democratic lawmaker criticized for tweeting names of Trump donors MORE (R-Texas), joining a crowded field of Democrats looking to unseat the Lone Star State's senior senator.

Ramirez championed unity in her launch video, which referenced increasing hate crimes against racial minorities in the U.S.

"When we come together we can change the course of history, but I worry if we don't tap into that power, if we don't believe in ourselves, and we actually don't come out and vote and make change, that we will continue to have a government that doesn't tackle issues like climate change, that continues to scapegoat immigrants and their families, a narrative that allows people to paint us as not equally a part of this country," Ramirez said in the video.

"For me, it's a tragic consequence of the politics of hate," she continued. "That kind of hatred, that kind of vitriol, that kind of targeting, allows people to feel like they can target us on the streets of our communities."

The launch video comes roughly one week after numerous people were killed in El Paso, Texas, by a gunman who had expressed fear of a Hispanic "invasion."

A number of other Democrats have announced challenges against Cornyn including former 2018 congressional candidate MJ Hegar, former Democratic Senate primary candidate Sema Hernandez, state Sen. Royce West, Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards, former Texas Rep. Chris Bell (D), and Beaumont, Texas, NAACP Chairman Michael Cooper.

Cornyn, who has served in the Senate since 2002, has built up more than $9 million in funds to take on the winner of the Democratic primary, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Cornyn's campaign manager John Jackson slammed Hager's progressive stances on a number of issues in a statement to The Hill.

“Cristina Ramirez is a hardcore progressive who supports Medicare-for-All, the Green New Deal, and slashing funding for law enforcement,” Jackson said. “We look forward to talking more about John Cornyn’s work bringing the Texas model to D.C."