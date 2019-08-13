House Democrats target 2020 GOP incumbents in new ad

The House Democrats' campaign arm is taking aim at Republican incumbents in four districts in new ads unveiled Tuesday.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ads target Reps. Rodney Davis Rodney Lee DavisIllinois House Republicans call on Trump to not commute Blagojevich's sentence Key House Republican demands answers on federal election security efforts Volunteer for GOP candidate poses as student journalist to crash rival Democrat's press call MORE (R-Ill.), Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinTrump to hold Hamptons fundraisers; top ticket is 0K: report House passes bill opposing BDS, exposing divide among Democrats Israel vote will expose Democratic divisions MORE (R-N.Y.), Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickThe 9 House Republicans who support background checks It's time to give 9-1-1 professionals the respect they deserve House lawmakers introduce bill to help those struggling with student debt MORE (R-Pa.), and Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerThe 9 House Republicans who support background checks Illinois House Republicans call on Trump to not commute Blagojevich's sentence Ohio GOP rep announces support of military-style weapon ban MORE (R-Ill.), all of whom are on the DCCC's "retirement watch list," according to a statement first obtained exclusively by The Hill.

The four congressmen were added to the group's list earlier this month.

"These ads serve to remind Congressmen Davis, Kinzinger, Zeldin, and Fitzpatrick of the better life so many of their colleagues are choosing, rather than return to life in the minority in Washington," DCCC spokesman Cole Leiter said in a statement.

The Cook Political Report rates Zeldin, Davis, and Fitzpatrick's districts as competitive districts that lean Republican. Kinzinger represents Illinois's 16th congressional district, which is not listed as a competitive race on the Cook Political Report.

News of the ads come as Democrats look to expand their majority in the House in 2020, while Republicans aim to take back the majority in the lower chamber despite a recent wave of retirements.

A number of Republicans House members have announced they will not seek reelection in 2020, including Reps. Will Hurd William Ballard HurdThe 9 House Republicans who support background checks Texas faces turbulent political moment Democratic Party official: Texas is 'biggest battleground state in the country' MORE (R-Texas), Susan Brooks Susan Wiant BrooksThe House Republicans and Democrats not seeking reelection in 2020 Mellman: Is the DCCC in successful chaos? GOP Rep. Martha Roby to retire MORE (R-Ind.), and Rob Woodall William (Rob) Robert WoodallThe House Republicans and Democrats not seeking reelection in 2020 House GOP fears retirement wave will lead to tsunami The Hill's Morning Report - Harris, Warren rise and Biden tumbles after debates MORE (R-Ga.).

The retirements have sparked fear in GOP circles that party will be put on the defensive, and that more exits could be on the horizon.