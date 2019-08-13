A Democratic group that supports scientists running for office launched a campaign Tuesday to push former Colorado Gov. John Hicknelooper to drop out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary and run for Senate.

The group, 314 Action, said as “a scientist, entrepreneur and two-term Governor, John would bring a much-needed perspective to the US Senate where [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSecurity analyst calls Trump's language on Hong Kong protests 'inappropriate' Democratic group pressing Hickenlooper to drop White House bid, run for Senate Schumer to call for Trump to fight gun violence, white supremacy with border wall funds MORE has blocked action on the most pressing issues including climate change, guns and healthcare.”

314 Action bought the homepage ad on

for its “

Draft Hick for Senate

” campaign on Tuesday.

“Put service over ambition by defeating one of Trump’s biggest enablers in [Sen.] Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerDemocratic group pressing Hickenlooper to drop White House bid, run for Senate Gun control activists set to flex muscle in battle for Senate Gun control group releases ad asking McConnell for background checks vote MORE,” the ad says, a direct plea to Hickenlooper, who has been dismissive of calls for him to run for Senate.

“We need Hick’s pragmatic progressive leadership in the US Senate! Giddy up!”

The ad says any donation will “immediately transfer" to Hickenlooper’s Senate campaign, should he decide to run.

A spokesperson for Hickenlooper’s presidential campaign did not immediately respond for comment.

“The only way to send Mitch McConnell to the minority is with a win in Colorado, and John has the best opportunity to defeat America’s most vulnerable Senator,” 314 Action Fund Executive Director Josh Morrow said in a statement.

Hickenlooper is a long-shot presidential candidate. He’s polling between zero and 1 percent in a crowded field of more than two dozen candidates seeking the party nomination.

However, he’s popular among Colorado voters and could mount a serious challenge to Gardner in one of the most vulnerable Republican seats Democrats are looking to flip in 2020.

314 Action cites a Public Policy Polling survey released Tuesday that found Hickenlooper leads Gardner by 13 points, 58 to 31 percent, in a hypothetical match up. The poll found Hickenlooper has a 17-point lead over Gardner among independent voters.

314 Action also pointed to a poll published Monday in The Denver Post that showed 61 percent of Democrats said Hickenlooper gives the party its best chance at beating Gardner.

Hickenlooper said earlier this month that he hasn’t “ruled out” a Senate run, but maintained that he is focused on this presidential campaign.

He previously dismissed speculation over a Senate run, telling reporters, “I don’t think that’s my calling.”

Updated at 9:43 a.m.