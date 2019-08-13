Former Yang staffer launches primary challenge to Nadler

A former staffer on Andrew Yang Andrew YangFormer Yang staffer launches primary challenge to Nadler Steyer reaches donor threshold for fall Democratic debates Democratic official sees Steyer with early on-the-ground 'advantage' in Iowa MORE's presidential campaign announced Tuesday that he will challenge Rep. Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerFrench officials call for investigation of Epstein 'links with France' National Archives: Trump, Bush can review Democrats' request for Kavanaugh records Pelosi says House recess could be cut short if Senate passes background checks bill MORE (N.Y.) in the Democratic primary next year, making him the latest candidate to take on the House Judiciary Committee chairman.

Jonathan Herzog, like his former boss, is running on a platform advocating for a $1,000 a month universal basic income, which he and Yang have both referred to as the "Freedom Dividend."

“My first priority will be to pass the Freedom Dividend,” Herzog said in a video Tuesday announcing his campaign launch.

He also endorsed "Medicare for All" and a $100 voucher that voters can donate to candidates in an effort to combat the influence of money in politics.

Herzog previously served as Yang's Iowa campaign coordinator.

Yang campaign spokesman Randy Jones confirmed to The Hill that Herzog is no longer affiliated with the tech entrepreneur's White House bid.

Herzog is not the only Democrat challenging Nadler for his seat. Former New York state economic development official Lindsey Boylan is among a handful of others running in the Democratic primary for New York's 10th Congressional District.