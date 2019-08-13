Iowa Asian and Latino Coalition endorses Harris

The Iowa Asian and Latino Coalition PAC has endorsed Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisStudy: African Americans underserved, overcharged by US banks Steyer reaches donor threshold for fall Democratic debates Washington Post editor calls Sanders claim about campaign coverage a 'conspiracy theory' MORE (D-Calif.) in the 2020 presidential race.

Harris tweeted a video of the endorsement announcement Monday, writing "I am so honored to have the endorsement of @asianlatinoiowa."

I am so honored to have the endorsement of @asianlatinoiowa. Excited to continue forward as we fight #ForThePeople. pic.twitter.com/lK91tCLIRU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 13, 2019

Asian and Latino Coalition Chairman Prakash Kopparapu cited Harris's health care plan and communication skills as reasons for the endorsement, according to NBC News.

“We support her because of the way she communicates and the strong message she sends about the Democratic party,” Kopparapu said. “All our members think she can win and compete on the debate stage against [P]resident Donald Trump Donald John TrumpSecurity analyst calls Trump's language on Hong Kong protests 'inappropriate' Americans' opinions about China hit record low: survey Pentagon watchdog says it is officially reviewing billion 'war cloud' contract MORE. Definitely she has a strong background in law and knows a lot about what to change in order to bring equality.”

According to the Asian and Latino Coalition's Facebook page, its mission is to "promote political empowerment and civic participation of the Asian and Latino communities in Iowa." The group raised $24,000 last year and has a goal of $50,000 this year, NBC reported.

A 2018 census estimate found that Iowa is about 2.7 percent Asian and 6.2 percent Hispanic or Latino.

Harris is among two dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Iowa will hold its caucus on Feb. 3, kicking off the primary race.