Bullock knocks DNC rules after Steyer reaches donor threshold for fall debates

Democratic presidential hopeful Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockCandidates scramble to qualify for third debate as deadline nears Democrats pounce on Trump in bid for rural voters 2020 Democrats audition in Iowa, decry Trump's 'darkness' MORE (D) slammed the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) debate qualification rules on Tuesday after billionaire Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerDemocratic official sees Steyer with early on-the-ground 'advantage' in Iowa Candidates scramble to qualify for third debate as deadline nears The Hill's Campaign Report: 2020 Democrats challenge Trump's response to El Paso MORE reached the donor threshold for the party's fall primary debates.

“The DNC donor requirement may have been added with the right intentions, but there’s no doubt that it’s created a situation in which billionaires can buy their way onto the debate stage, and campaigns are forced to spend millions on digital ads chasing one dollar donors — not talking directly to voters," Bullock, whose presidential campaign has made a tentpole issue out of working to get big money out of politics, said in a statement.

"We’re kidding ourselves if we’re calling a $10 million purchase of 130,000 donors a demonstration of grassroots support," he continued.

Steyer's campaign announced on Tuesday that he had reached the required number of donors needed to qualify for the third and fourth Democratic primary debates.

Bullock participated in last month's primary debates but did not make the first round in June.

The Hill has reached out to Steyer's campaign for comment.

Steyer garnered over 48,000 donors over the past week alone, which propelled him to hit the 130,000 donor mark before the Aug. 28 deadline to qualify.

Candidates must bring in at least 130,000 donors and register at least 2 percent in four surveys from DNC-approved pollsters.

While Steyer only launched his campaign over a month ago, he has acquired donor support through aggressive ad spending on Facebook, Google and cable news.