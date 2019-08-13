Stacey Abrams to forgo 2020 presidential bid, will focus on voting rights

Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, will not run for president in 2020, instead focusing her efforts on combating voter suppression, according to a person familiar with her plans.

Abrams is expected to announce her decision Tuesday afternoon in a speech at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Convention in Las Vegas. The New York Times first reported that she would not launch a bid for the Democratic Party's nomination.

Abrams emerged as a kind of political rock star in 2018 after she came within 2 points of defeating Republican Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor’s race.

Abrams has since raised concerns that alleged voter suppression may have been, at least in part, responsible for her narrow loss to Kemp. Abrams has cited the removal of thousands of people who hadn’t cast ballots in recent elections from the voting rolls, as well as hours-long lines at precincts.

After the election, Abrams focused her attention on Fair Fight Action, the voting rights group she founded. She is expected to expand the group’s efforts into 20 battleground states to combat possible voter suppression ahead of 2020.

Abrams has entertained the possibility of a run for higher office for months. She announced in April that she would not mount a challenge to Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in 2020, consequently stoking speculation that she could make a run for the White House instead.

She might still play a role in the presidential race. Abrams’s endorsement is coveted by Democrats, and she has been floated as a potential running mate to the eventual Democratic nominee.